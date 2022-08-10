This viral blush trend will CHANGE your makeup game

The ‘douyin’ blush trend is taking TikTok by storm.

With over 10 million views on the platform, it has outranked the ‘sunburn’ blush trend which has just over 1 million views.

The technique is to use tactical placement which will help you achieve the perfect sun-kissed-skin look.

The trend, which originated in China, gets its name for the Chinese term for TikTok – ‘douyin’.

To obtain the look, take a liquid blush to either your bare face or on top of a makeup base.

Create small ‘v’ shapes on the high points of your cheekbones, chin and the tip of your nose.

Then, use the blush to create two more ‘v’ shapes, pointing outwards from the corners of your eyes towards your ears.

Blend the cream product out using either a damp beauty blender or your fingers.

Use the product sparingly – keep in mind that you can’t remove product from your makeup base, but you can always add more if you haven’t achieved your desired rosiness.

It’s important to use a good cream/liquid blush to try out this hack, as a powder blush won’t achieve the same dewy effect.

Check out our favourite cream/liquid blushes here:

NARS Liquid Blush

NARS blush is a cult favourite, and it has recently been transformed into a liquid formula.

The shade ‘orgasm’ is a particular favourite, and is recognised as a universally flattering shade.

You can purchase NARS Liquid Blush (€33) at Brown Thomas.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand

According to Charlotte Tilbury, the “magical” Beauty Light Wand “adds a kiss of colour to your cheeks and plays with the light beautifully for a soft-focus beauty glow.”

There are two shades – ‘peachgasm’ and ‘pinkgasm’

You can shop this stunning blush (€35) at Brown Thomas.

KASH Beauty Skin Glaze Rose Quartz Blush

According to the KASH Beauty website, this gorgeous blush adds a “pop of colour” while also giving the skin a “natural, glazed finish”.

The product has a subtle pink tone with pearlescent particles, which adds luminosity to the skin.

Shop the Rose Quartz Blush on kashbeauty.com.