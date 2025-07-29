This is the viral €12 lip stain made famous by Billie Eilish

One makeup product has recently taken the internet by storm — thanks, in part, to the influence of Billie Eilish.

The item in question is the Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-n, a peel-off lip stain that’s both affordable and surprisingly effective, retailing for just €12.

Billie revealed her use of this product in a behind-the-scenes “Get Ready With Me” video posted during her tour, where she showed fans how she creates her signature stage-ready lip look.

@billieeilish leave me alone i barely know what im doing but heres what works for me & what i do before every show on tour 💋🎂💌🎉👯‍♀️🎄🙉☕️ love you guys ♬ ilomilo – Billie Eilish

That single clip, which racked up more than 74 million views, ignited a viral frenzy and turned the lip stain into a must-have item.

Eilish uses the stain as the first step in a two-part routine that gives her a soft, defined lip with a slightly blurred finish.

She applies the Sacheu peel-off lip stain—typically in the shade “P-inked”—and lets it sit for about 10 to 20 minutes until it dries completely.

Once peeled off, it leaves behind a long-lasting tint that looks effortless and natural. To finish the look, she lines her lips with the Tower28 OneLiner in the shade “Work of Art,” adding subtle definition and warmth.

She lightly blots it to blend the edges, giving the appearance of a soft, smudged lip that’s both modern and wearable.

What makes this lip stain stand out is its remarkable staying power. Once set, it resists fading through meals, performances, and long days.

It’s also formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, vegan collagen, and peptides, making it more conditioning than most lip stains on the market.

Fans who have tried the product note that there is a bit of a learning curve though.

For best results, lips should be exfoliated and completely dry before application—any balm or leftover oil can interfere with how evenly the stain sets.

The product is applied with a rigid applicator that helps create a clean outline, but users caution not to over-apply, as it can become patchy or hard to peel.

After letting it dry thoroughly, peeling it off reveals a soft, tinted base that can last anywhere from 8 to 12 hours.

Billie Eilish’s use of the Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-n has helped it earn cult status. Its low price point and high performance make it accessible to fans and beauty lovers alike, but it’s the unique formula—and Eilish’s aesthetic influence—that have truly sealed its status as a viral sensation.