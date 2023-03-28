This is the pink concealer and setting powder TikTok users are raving about

Dark under-eyes are a concern for a lot of people.

If you haven’t been able to reduce them naturally – TikTok has the makeup solution for you.

TikTok users have begun concealing their under-eyes with a light pink shade, and setting them with a light pink powder.

Maybelline’s Eraser Eye Concealer in the shade 160 is the perfect pink-toned concealer.

TikTok users are also swearing by Huda Beauty’s Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder in the shade Cherry Blossom Cake.

The two products in combination provide the ultimate brightening effect.