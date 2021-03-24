Here's how you can recreate this stunning look

This is the makeup routine beauty gurus are loving right now

Beauty gurus are obsessing over Madison Beer’s every day makeup routine.

The 22-year-old filmed a ‘Get Ready With Me’ style YouTube video for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series last month, with many recreating the look on TikTok.

We have rounded up all the products used in the tutorial, so you can get your hands on them and try out the viral makeup look for yourself.

Soap Brows

After completing her skincare routine, Madison took some soap to her brows to achieve a fluffy, natural look.

Some people simply take a brow brush to a bar of soap for this new trend, or you can buy the grooming kit on BeautyBay here for just €14.50.

Taking a spooly, gently brush the product through your brows.

Skin Tint

Madison opts for a lightweight skin tint rather than a full-coverage foundation to achieve her glowy look.

The singer uses Glossier’s sheer skin enhancer ‘Perfecting Skin Tint’, which is available here for €24.

Alternatively, Charlotte Tilbury’s Healthy Glow tinted moisturiser can help you achieve a similar dewy makeup look, available for €40 here.

Concealer

Madison applies NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer to her under eyes, her forehead and her chin, as well as over any spots or blemishes.

Taking a wet beauty blender, she gently dabs it into her skin to give more coverage.

Ad

The popular product is available from €23.45 here.

Contour, Blush and Highlight

Using Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Contour Wand (available for €35 here), Madison dabbed the product under her cheekbones and on the temples of her forehead before blending in.

Next, she went in with Charlotte Tilbury’s cream blush on the apples of her cheeks and across her nose.

Madison admitted that if she could only use one product for the rest of her life, it would be this blush, which is available for €35 here.

Ad

She then sets her face with Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Finish powder (available for €42 here), focusing the product under her eyes and on her T-Zone.

The songwriter then applies a powder bronzer to contour her nose, using Fenty Beauty’s Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer, available for €31 here.

Madison then highlights using Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo, available for €35 here.

Eye Makeup

On her eyes, Madison uses her Morphe x Madison Beer Channel Surfing Artistry Palette, putting a lighter shade all over her lids, before using a darker shade on the crease.

Ad

She uses a dark shade of brown from the palette to create a soft winged eyeliner look, before using Glossier’s Lash Slick mascara to complete the look (available for €16 here).

The 20-shade palette comprising of soft glam neutrals and rose gold shades is available for €25 here.

Lips

Madison lines her lips with Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, and proceeds to use the product all over her lips to create the perfect pout.

The stunning nude lippy is available for €22 here.

Last but not least, Madison uses ULTA’s Juice Infused Lip Oil Jojoba + Peach for a glossy finish.

Unfortunately, the popular TikTok product is out of stock, but we found a similar product from Jouer Cosmetics for €20.75 here.

Check out Madison’s full tutorial: