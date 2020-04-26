Our prayers have been answered!

This Irish salon is sending out hair extension removal kits

Top Dublin hair salon Ceira Lambert’s is offering a lifeline for clients who are due to get their extensions out.

If you have been pulling at your extensions and are dying to get them out – they have the perfect solution.

You can now get home hair extension removal kits – directly from Ceira Lambert’s.

If you have tape extensions in, the salon will send you a special spray comb along with a video of how to take them out.

If you have bonds, you will be sent a bond removal kit that has all the tools you need.

To get your kit all you have to do is email: [email protected]