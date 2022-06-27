This game-changing TikTok hack converts powder bronzers into cream bronzers

Bronzer is an essential part of our everyday makeup routine.

You can use it to make your skin have a sun-kissed glow and imitate a tan.

According to TikTok, powder bronzers are out and cream bronzers are now very much in.

A beauty hack that allows you to transform powder formulas into cream formulas recently went viral on the video-sharing app.

All you is spritz your setting powder onto your bronzer, swirl your brush around in the pan and apply it to where you usually would on your face.

This is a fun and easy way to experiment with texture and finish with your products.

Spanish TikTok user Mari Steffany Siracusa recently tried the hack and fell in love.

She used MAC’s Prep and Prime Fix+ setting spray with Benefit Cosmetics’ Hoola Bronzer to apply the technique.

Like Valentine, she enjoyed the end result and said that she would consider adding this to her everyday routine.

However, Toronto-based TikTok user Alissia Christidis wasn’t impressed by the texture-altering technique.

She tested it with a bronzer and blush, but found that the method didn’t work as well with the blush.

She said: “I don’t know. I don’t think I’d do this again.”

Alissia revealed that because the product dried down fast, it was harder to blend out, leaving her with a patchy result.

Will you be trying out this new hack?