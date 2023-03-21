This ‘game-changing’ beauty hack has gone viral on TikTok

We have found the ultimate beauty hack on TikTok.

After a long day, the last thing we want to do is take off our makeup properly (even though we know we should), so we often resort to using makeup wipes.

However, TikTok user @tanzontherocks has just shared the genius way she encourages herself to remove her makeup at nighttime, and her video has gone viral.

The beauty and skincare guru ordered a kids water dispenser from Amazon and instead of filling it with drinking water, she filled it with her micellar cleansing water.

She then pops her cotton pad under the tap, presses it down, and applies the pad to her face to gently remove her makeup.

Tanz leaves the makeup remover dispenser in her room close to her bed, so she has no excuse to reach for the wipes!

Her video has been viewed a whopping 9.8million times, and people can’t get enough of this hack.

One follower commented: “I NEED this on my life,” and another wrote: “My jaw dropped.”

We have found an adorable yellow duck water dispenser on Amazon, that you can buy for €18.31 here.