This ‘dreamy’ new beauty product has gone viral on TikTok

The newly launched Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm has gone viral on TikTok.

The vegan and cruelty-free product is like a lip balm, lip plumper and lip gloss all in one, and it comes in eight stunning shades.

It leaves your lips looking softer, smoother and more full while also feeling nourished and conditioned.

Carisa Janes, who is the Founder and CEO of Hourglass Cosmetics, says: “I wanted to create the ultimate lip product that does it all.”

“This unique formula visibly plumps, nourishes, and provides dewy, full-bodied, high-shine color with a refreshing cooling sensation.”

Beauty guru @yhkayla raved: “These Glossy Lip Balms are what dreams are made of… I don’t think I could love a lip product more than I love these.”

TikToker @gracebrinky said of the glossy balm: “That is the best lip product I have ever used.”

Irish influencer Sophie Murray tried the product in the shade Slip, and said: “The shade is stunning, it’s stunning, everything is stunning.”

You can buy the viral product for €38 in Brown Thomas.