These are the skincare products that Irish influencer Sophie Murray swears by

Sophie Murray has shared her current skincare favourites.

Besides her incredible fashion sense, the influencer is well-known for her enviable glowing skin.

Taking to TikTok last week, the blonde beauty told her 287k followers: “We did a ‘what’s in my makeup bag?’, so I think we’re due a ‘what’s in my skincare bag?'”

Reminding her followers that everyone’s skin is different, and that your skin type can fluctuate, Sophie said: “My skincare regime changes, I came off the pill… it’s been six months since that, so now my skin has changed again.”

“I have perioral dermatitis, my skin goes up and down, but this is just the current regime.”

Sophie revealed that she loves the Clinique Take The Day Off [Cleansing] Balm or the CeraVe [Hydrating] Foaming Oil Cleanser to remove her makeup.

For her double cleanse, the influencer uses the CeraVe Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser.

For face masks, Sophie recommended the Caudalie Hydrating Mask and the Caudalie Vinergetic Detox Mask.

The influencer also revealed that she loves the Benefit The POREfessional Deep Retreat Pore-Clearing Clay Mask, and the Benefit the POREfessional Speedy Smooth Quick Smoothing Pore Mask.

Sophie uses the Biologique Recherche Lotion P50W, which is for dull and sensitive skin.

The blonde beauty revealed she only exfoliates her skin once or twice a week, because she has perioral dermatitis.

In terms of serums, Sophie uses the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Complexion Correcting.

For hyaluronic acid, she uses the Sculpted by Aimee Hydroglo Serum or the Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Skin Refining Smoothing Serum with Hyaluronic Acid.

For day cream, Sophie uses the Byoma Moisturizing Gel Cream – which is enriched with niacinamide and green tea.

The blonde beauty, who admitted she’s “picky about SPF” recommended the Alumier MD Clear Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 42.

Sophie uses the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Face and Body Balm at night time, and revealed she sometimes uses it once a week as a “mask all over”.

“It is heavy, but if you have a damaged skin barrier – me – [this product] is amazing if you have upset skin and it’s great on my perioral dermatitis if it flares up.”

You can watch Sophie’s full video talking through her skincare routine here: