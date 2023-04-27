These are the skincare products Sofia Richie swears by

Sofia Richie has revealed her go-to skincare products.

The model, who married her beau Elliot Grainge in the South of France over the weekend, recently shared her skincare routine with Byrdie.

The 24-year-old, who is the first-ever beauty director of the cult makeup and skincare brand Nudestix, said the most important part of her routine is her SPF.

Sofia uses the Nudestix Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30 every day, along with the Nudeskix Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter.

Her favourite moisturisers are the EltaMD AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer and the Citrus-C Mask & Daily Hydrating Moisturizer.

Sofia revealed the best skincare advice she’s ever received is “make sure to always go to bed with clean skin”.

“I try to avoid sleeping in my makeup at all costs. It is so bad for clogging pores and affects your overall complexion,” she explained.

Sofia double cleanses every night to ensure all her makeup is off her face. She uses the NUDESKIN Citrus Cleansing Balm and Makeup Melt and Gentle Face Hydra-Gel Cleanser for super clean skin.

If using these products will make our skin as gorgeous and glowy as Sofia’s, then we are officially sold!