These are the skincare products Selena Gomez swears by

Selena Gomez recently revealed the skincare products she swears by.

In a video shared to TikTok over the weekend, the singer broke down her pre-flight beauty routine, including the six products she uses on her skin.

Take a look:

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Selena begins her skincare routine by spraying the bestselling Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herds and Rosewater onto her face.

The cult-favourite hydrating mist revives dehydrated skin with a healthy, dewy glow.

You can buy it for €8.95 from Boots here.

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

Selena then cleanses her face using the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex.

This lightweight cleansing gel deeply cleans surface skin and pores without stripping essential natural oils.

You can buy it from South William Clinic & Spa for €25 here.

Rare Beauty Hydrating Under Eye Patches

Selena also loves using her Rare Beauty brand’s hydrating under eye masks every day.

Some Rare Beauty products are available to purchase in SpaceNK shops across Ireland and the UK.

If you can’t get your hands on these under eye masks, we recommend trying the Patchology FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gels – which you can buy for €12 here.

Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner

To tone her face, Selena uses Dermalogica’s Multi-Active Toner Spray.

This spritz is ideal for skin hydration, as it contains soothing arnica, balm mint and lavender.

It is currently on sale for €29.60 here.

Dermalogica Smart Response Serum

Selena then applies Dermalogica’s Smart Response Serum to her face.

This product responds to skin’s changing needs, helps skin to maintain optimal hydration levels, and helps improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

You can buy the product for €162 here.

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum

Finally, Selena applies the brand new Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum to her face and neck.

This product minimises the appearance of pores, smooths texture for softer skin, evens tone, and reverses the look of wrinkles.

It should only be used twice a week, with a few days apart, and applied only at night time.

You can buy it for €99 here.

Check out Selena’s pre-flight beauty routine below: