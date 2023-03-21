These are the eye masks Niall Horan swears by

Niall Horan dropped his 22-step beauty routine earlier this month, and now we know the secrets to his glowy, youthful complexion.

The former One Direction star sat down with Vogue Magazine and revealed his favourite skincare products – from SPF and moisturisers to face masks and serums.

The Mullingar native, 29, explained: “When I was younger, I didn’t really care [about skin care]—I was really a boy about it. But headed into my late 20s, I decided that I was going to look after this thing.”

In the now-viral video, the singer revealed he uses the Jaxon Lane Cooling Eye Masks to plump his undereyes.

He told the magazine: “I wear them in the car sometimes, and on flights I wear these.”

The eye masks specifically target puffy eyes, fine lines and dark circles, and you can buy them for €36 here.

Check out Niall’s full beauty routine below: