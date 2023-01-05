These are the beauty products Alix Earle swears by

Alix Earle has taken the social media world by storm.

The influencer has exploded in popularity in recent months, and she currently has a whopping 3.3million followers on TikTok.

The 22-year-old is best known for her Get Ready With Me and Day In The Life videos, but it’s her makeup routine that has got everyone talking right now.

From her incredible hack to get her eyelashes looking super long, to her faux freckles and white eyeliner, fans are obsessed with Alix’s everyday makeup and have been trying to recreate it.

Here’s everything you need to get the Alix Earle look:

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum Drops

Alix starts her makeup routine by applying these bronzing serum to her face to give her skin a gorgeous, golden glow.

As is the case with most products Alix recommends, the product is almost impossible to get your hands on, as it is selling out everywhere.

Keep an eye out for stock in Boots, Space NK and on LookFantastic.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

Alix then uses this tinted gel cream as a primer before applying her foundation.

The product contains SPF30, ensuring your skin is protected from harmful UVB rays.

You can buy the product on LookFantastic for €20.45 here.

Nars Sheer Glow Foundation

Alix claims applying this bestselling foundation is the “most important step” of her makeup routine.

The Nars Sheer Glow Foundation will even your skin tone and leave your skin hydrated, smooth and glowy.

You can buy it for €47.50 from Brown Thomas here.

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer

Alix uses this super affordable concealer in a darker shade to contour her face.

She dots it under her cheek bones, onto her nose, above her lips and on her forehead before blending it in with a brush.

You can buy the product for just €8.99 here.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Alix uses this Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer to conceal her under eyes and any imperfections on her skin.

The concealer has a lightweight medium to high buildable coverage, and helps to create a softer, smoother skin complexion.

You can buy it for €33 from Brown Thomas here.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder

Alix then uses this Huda Beauty powder to set her makeup in place.

The products controls shine, helps your makeup last all day, and gives your skin an airbrushed finish.

Shop the product for €37 at Boots here.

Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in the shade Sangria

Alix swears by this Laura Mercier blush.

She uses the product in the shade ‘Sangria’ on the apples of her cheeks to give her a stunning sunkissed look.

Again, this product is hard to get your hands on, but keep an eye out for it to come back in stock on ASOS here.

Benefit Tickle Golden Pink Highlighter

Alix highlights the bridge of her nose and the corners of her eyes with this gorgeous product.

The Tickle Powder Highlight by Benefit is a golden pink super-silky highlighter that will leave your skin looking luminous.

You can buy it for €36 from Boots here.

Freck Beauty Freck The Original Freckle

If you’re a gal with very freckly, Irish skin, you can probably skip this step.

Alix uses this temporary faux freckle makeup to scatter some freckles across the bridge of her nose and and on her cheeks.

Shop it for €32 on BeautyBay here.

Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Bronzing Powder

Alix uses this Kylie Cosmetics bronzer on the temples of her head and her cheekbones to give her face some more definition and to warm up her complexion.

This vegan product offers lasting sun-kissed color with a velvet-matte finish.

You can buy it for €25 from Boots here.

Chantecaille Waterproof Brow Definer

Alix uses this bestselling product on her brows.

You can use the dual-ended pencil to fill in gaps in your eyebrows, enhancing shape and adding dimension to your face.

You can buy it for €33 on Cult Beauty here.

Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter

Alix sets her brows with this Benefit clear brow gel.

It shapes and tames brows, and helps to lock on the makeup on them so they stay all day.

Shop the product from Boots for €28.50 here.

NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk

It’s official: White eyeliner is back in (thanks to Alix).

The social media star applies the NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil to her waterline to make her eyes pop.

You can buy it for €5.60 on Boots here

Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler

Ever wonder how Alix gets her lashes looking so long and voluminous?

She uses not one but TWO mascaras, after curling her lashes with this eyelash curler.

You can buy it for €19.95 on LookFantastic here.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

As we mentioned above, Alix uses two mascaras on her eyelashes.

First, she applies a coat of the Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara.

Shop it for €28 from Boots here.

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

Alix then goes in with the Benefit Roller Lash mascara.

The award-winning product instantly rolls your lashes with a 12-hour hold.

Buy it from Boots for €29 here.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner Pillow Talk

Alix lines her lips with this stunning Charlotte Tilbury lip liner.

The nude-pink lip liner pencil will give you a fuller looking pout.

You can buy it for €23 here.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in Rose

To make her lips look luscious and juicy, Alix uses this fab pink lip balm.

While the shade ‘Rose’ is currently out of stock, the shade ‘Strawberry’ is still in stock and it’s equally as stunning.

Buy it on Feel Unique for €22.80 here.