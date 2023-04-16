The Top Places To Get Your Brows Done This Month

Brows have become such an important part of our beauty regime, as they can completely reshape the frame of your face.

From tints and threading, to waxing or brow lamination – now is the perfect time to give your brows some TLC as we head into the summer months.

With that being said, we’ve listed the top places to get your brows in tip top shape this month:

1. RS Beauty

RS Beauty is a new beauty studio from Rachel Smyth, an experienced lash & brow technician based in Dublin 9.

After training in some of Ireland’s top beauty salons, Rachel is excited to launch her very own business and share her years of experience with her clients.

RS Beauty offers a full range of bespoke treatments including lash extensions, lash lifts, brow sculpting & threading, brow laminations and lots more using the very latest techniques.

2. MC Beauty

MC Beauty is located in the heart of Carlow town.

The beauty bar was founded by Mary Wybrant and Clíona Lawlor in 2016 and since then, it has grown from strength to strength.

The team are committed to their clients and providing quality service in a relaxed and happy environment.

3. Brow Heaven

Brow Heaven, located in the beautiful town of Skerries, is your one-stop shop for all of your HD Brow needs.

Owner Shauna is a passionate and dedicated HD brow stylist, who has been working in the industry for nine years. She trained as a beauty therapist and branched out into brows, becoming an HD Brows Stylist, going on to train as a Pro-Stylist before becoming a Master HD Brows Stylist.

Shauna’s passion for her work is evident in the incredible results she achieves with each client. She strives to be the best at what she does, and has up-skilled her training by doing more courses and all in order to give her clients the very best possible service that she can give them.

Continually reviewing products to insure clients receive the best treatment and aftercare products available, Shauna is trained in HD Brow Sculpt (Brow Lamination) and has also completed a Master class with Kim Kardashian’s eyebrow stylist Kelly Baker.

4. The Brow Specialists

The Brow Specialists is a bespoke, luxurious brow haven located in Limerick.

Their studio embodies a relaxing sanctuary, with every client getting a personalized experience based on their exact brow needs.

The team are dedicated to making their clients feel and look their absolute best, offering micro blading techniques perfected from training all over the world, and specializing in Phi-Brows.

5. Fox Beauty

Fox Beauty is a boutique salon based in an airy studio in Limerick city centre.

Specializing in brows, lashes, nails and waxing, they exclusively use cruelty free, vegan and low tox products.

Owner Emma Murphy and her team have over 13 years experience in the beauty industry and are really passionate about the latest trends and techniques in brow treatments.

Their must have products to create perfect brows are Brow Code, HD Brows, Bronson and Navy Pro tools.

