The Top Places To Get Your Brows Done This Month

Whether you’re looking to get threading, waxing or lamination, brow treatments are more popular than ever.

This month we’ve listed the top places to go to give you the perfect shaped brows.

Michelle Cleary Brows & Beauty

After years of perfecting her skills in some of Irelands leading Brow & Beauty destinations, Michelle has opened her own studio Balbriggan Co. Dublin, offering a full menu of brow, lash and waxing treatments.

Brows are her passion and speciality, All treatments are tailored for each client, with

custom blended tones of tint & henna used alongside precision waxing and threading to achieve perfect brows.

For those who want a longer lasting perfect brow, Michelle is well known for the natural look semi-permanent brows she creates, using both Phibrow Microblading and

Powderbrow techniques.

Michelle’s ability to create beautifully meticulous combination brows of various styles has earned her a loyal clientele, with clients travelling from all over the country for treatments and the honour of a nomination as Best Brow Artist 2020.

With her client’s safety as top priority, Michelle has reduced the number of clients she taking due to Covid19, to allow full sanitisation of her studio between clients and uses disposable tools, meaning clients can be sure of both the highest standard of artistic treatment & hygiene.

Mention GOSS for €50 off Phibrows for new clients valid until December 1st 2020.

CMC Beauty

CMC Beauty is a luxury Brow and Skin Bar in the heart of Ballina in County Mayo in a

bright, warm and friendly environment.

Owned by 22 year old, Carrie Mcandrew, they opened their doors in December 2018. Since then it has been an incredible success with an ever-expanding clientele.

Carrie is always upskilling in all the new Brow Trends and skin with ASAP Skincare.

She Specialises in her Signature Brow Mapping, Tinting, Henna, Lashlifting and

the newest treatment to hit the eyebrow world -Brow Lamination.

Along with brows her second passion lies in skin where she specialises in ASAP ‘gym for the skins’, Skin Peels and Dermaplaning.

The Beauty Boutique

You can never underestimate the power of a good eyebrow and at The Beauty

Boutique it’s all about making the best of your brows!

The bright, modern salon has been open since 2014 and is based in Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Founded by Brow artist Christine Campion, they are dedicated to providing beautiful brows for everyone. their aim has always been quality over quantity giving each

client the time and expertise they deserve.

Using their years of experience and skills, they aim to provide a cutting-edge service

for their clients.

They deliver the latest brow and lash treatments and pride themselves in staying up to date with current trends such as brow lamination, henna brows and lash lifting. They also offer CND shellac, waxing and spray tanning.

After being closed due to the pandemic, they have reopened with great success and a lot of hand sanitizer. Most importantly, they are excited to welcome back clients old and new.

NV Beauty & Brows

NV Beauty & Brows was founded by skincare and beauty expert Ceara Duffy.

They have over 14 years experience in the beauty industry and have created a multi award-winning brand based in a state of the art beauty salon in Navan, Co. Meath.

They provide HD Brows, Phi Brows and Brow Code, working with you every step of

the way to get the brows of your dreams!

Their motto is ‘life isn’t perfect, but your brows can be!’. They even have you covered when it comes to lashes, with Yumi Lashes being one of their most popular treatments.

They are official Image Skincare and DMK stockists and provide amazing skin treatments to help you ‘Age Later’.

As a salon owner, Ceara feels it’s important to constantly up-skill and keep up to date with the latest trends.

The team at NV pride themselves on giving everyone that passes through their door an excellent experience by creating an environment that feeds your soul on the inside, while making you look fabulous on the outside.

