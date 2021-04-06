The top fake tans for summer 2021

Irish summers are so unpredictable so while we can’t guarantee the sun, we can recommend top products to achieve a sun-kissed look.

False tan is an extremely effective way of getting that beautiful bronzed look, without the harmful rays from the sun.

Goss.ie have picked out our favourite tans in honour of National Tanning Day, which falls on April 6, including some amazing Irish brands.

Take a look:

Bellamianta

The tan brand is an Irish owned brand that was founded by Lisa McDermott and Linda Stenson.

This luxury tan is enthused by popular Irish Love Islander Maura Higgins, who recently brought out her own tanning collection with the brand.

From liquid gold tanning liquid to tanning mousses, gradual tanning moisturisers to bronzing powders, there are plenty of products available here to get you looking golden and gorgeous this summer.

Lusso Tan

Lusso Tan is another Irish owned tanning brand, best known for their famous tanning remover bath bombs.

The popular brand guarantee organic, fragrance-free tan designed to nourish, hydrate, and enhance your skin.

Shop for Lusso Tan here.

Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands is an Australian-owned brand established in 2012, and is a popular product among influencers.

The brand specialises in everything from fake tan to tan removers, moisturisers to sunscreens.

Shop for Bondi Sands here.

St. Tropez

St. Tropez started out in California in 1993, and was launched in the UK three years later.

The brand is loved by many celebs, and is said to be Kim Kardashian’s go to product.

The tan is 100% vegan and cruelty free, and is available to shop here.

Tan Organic

Tan Organic is an Irish-owned brand loved by top Irish influencers such as Rosanna Davison.

The brand is another cruelty free, vegan, and prides itself in being the first and only certified organic self tan brand in the world.

Shop for Tan Organic here.

Iconic Bronze

Iconic Bronze is an affordable Irish tanning brand that also has a range of highlighters, bronzers and makeup brushes.

The tan contains Sunflower oil which locks in the skins moisture and helps to improve its texture.

Shop for Iconic Bronze here.

Dripping Gold

Dripping Gold was founded by blogger turned business woman Suzanne Jackson in 2018.

The tan is 100% vegan and cruelty free, and contains many skin loving ingredients including vitamins A and E and hyaluronic acid.

Shop for Dripping Gold here.

Cocoa Brown

Cocoa Brown is an affordable Irish tanning brand founded by Marissa Carter in 2013.

The cruelty free brand is sold in over 23 countries worldwide, and includes tanning scrubs, tan remover and shimmer oils.

Shop for Cocoa Brown tan here.