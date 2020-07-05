Beauty salons are back open, and we're featuring the best of the best

The Top Brow and Lash Bars to visit this month

Beauty salons are finally back open thanks to the easing in lockdown restrictions, and now is the time to get your brows and lashes back in order.

This week we are featuring the best brow and lash bars to visit this month.

Take a look:

Beautique Skin and Beauty Clinic



Since Opening Its Doors In 2010 Beautique Skin & Beauty Clinic located in Mullingar, has

grown to be one of the busiest salons in the country.

Owner and HD Brow Master Lisa Byrne constantly up skills and trains her team of 11

to be the very best in their field and it shows in their work and Reputation.

The Layout of the HD Brow Bar is now sectioned for social distancing due to Covid 19, so all staff and clients are safe during their visit, which is paramount.

Lisa and her team have accomplished many accolades with 15 different awards

adorning the walls of Beautique.

Their Consistent 5 Star rating puts them in the top 3% of all beauty salons/spas in the UK and Ireland.

Bookings Can be Made Online at beautiqueskinshop.com but early booking is

strongly advised as the team are constantly booked a few weeks in advance.

You can choose from a long list of treatments, including: HD Brows, HD Browsculpt Lamination, HD Brow Lightening, Lash Lifts, Lash Extensions and Henna Brows.

Find Beautique Skin & Beauty Clinic online

Instagram

Website

ANNA SCHU Skin & Beauty

ANNA SCHU has been reopened since June 29th in the safest yet friendliest way possible.

You’re best skin, wellbeing and beauty treatments are at the hands of their expert team.

Celebrating a decade in business next month, ANNA SCHU specialise in threading, USLASH lift which is an alternative to false permanent lashes.

This treatment perms the lashes to an uplifting and volume enhancing result with tinting included. It last up to 3 weeks or longer depending on your lash growth.

Other services include bespoke facials, skincare and fabulous beauty treatments, in a relaxing beautiful space.

Check out their menus here :

Beauty

Facial and Skincare

Well Being Treatments

You Book online directly here: https://www.annaschu.ie/appointments, by email [email protected] or by calling 01 2888882.

Find Anna Schu online:

Instagram

Facebook

In Bloom Lashes by Aly

Located in the heart of Dublin city, in 15 Harcourt Street, In Bloom Lashes By Alu offer a range of services, such as Classic Eyelash Extensions, 2D-3D Eyelash Extensions,

Hybrid (mix of classic and Russian) and Hollywood.

In Bloom use high grade silk lashes that feel very nice and light once applied and the retention is just perfect.

Aly also hand makes all the fans for Russian volume and every set is custom made to best suit clients face and features.

To book in with In Bloom, check out their Instagram HERE.

GlamourGeek Beauty

Based in Santry, Dublin this salon does multiple treatments from waxing to phibrows;

specialising in lashes, brows and acrylic nails.

GlamourGeek Beauty are also a training academy, offering courses in lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and nails.

In this salon you will be treated to their own premium brand of lash extensions called LashGeek.

GlamourGeek is a favourite with influencers too, with the likes of Ellie Kelly, and Siobhan O’Hagan as clients.

Find GlamourGeek online:

Instagram

Facebook

Booking Platform

Laurel The Salon

Award winning Laurel The Salon Skin & Beauty, is located in Irishtown Clonmel.

Based in a unique three storey Georgian Town House bursting with original features,

character and charm. Laurel is founded by Laura Moloney (Beautician of the year

2019) Esthetician andTutor.

Laurel has a small but strong team of Estheticians, an Aesthetic Nurse, Lash and

Brow Artists, and Nail Technicians.

Laurel has successfully amalgamated specialised advanced Beauty Treatments with Medical Grade Skincare, Dermal Fillers and Lip Augmentations, bringing a city standard salon to the urban town of Clonmel.

Known for their accuracy and speed in threading, Laurel The Salon also has its own

unique Signature Brow, which includes facial mapping, hot peelable wax, threading

and colour matched tinting for the ultimate tailored brow.

The Team in Laurel also preform the ever popular Lash Lift service and Express Semi Permanent Lash Extensions, and soon will also have HD Brow Lamination as part of their Brow and Lash service offering.

Laurel The Salon house leading skincare and beauty brands – Image Skincare, Skin

Formulas, asap Skincare, their Estheticians and Aesthetic Nurse specialise in working

with Acne clients, those suffering with hormonal breakouts and clients prepping their

skin before their weddings or special event.

Consultations are free in Laurel and can be carried out through zoom or in house.

To book in:

Call 0863950629

Email [email protected]

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Brows Deluxe

Brows Deluxe is a semi-permanent make up studio run by Anna Manolija, based on

Greenhills Road, Dublin.

In this salon you can treat yourself to Phi Brows, Powder/Ombre Brows, Combination Brows (mix of microblading and powder brows), permanent eyeliner and permanent lipstick.

Anna offers clients the ultimate beauty experience and services to enhance your natural beauty and improve minor imperfections.

Before commencing any procedure Anna takes time to discuss your expectations from the treatment, to explain how the treatment is performed and answer all your questions.

Anna never uses stencils; all shapes are uniquely designed according to client’s facial

features and bone structure. As she believes there is no such a thing as one size fits all when it comes to permanent make-up.

Drawing is done using a pencil which allows the client to review the design and make necessary tweaks if needed. The actual treatment is performed only when the client has approved the design.

Brows Deluxe studio has a strong focus on safety and sterility of the procedure. Only high

quality grade pigment lines are used in the studio. The pigments are hypoallergenic, vegan and cruelty free.

Find Brows Deluxe online:

Website

Booking Platform

Facebook

Instagram

Luxury Brows and Lashes

Founded by Anna Allister in 2015, Luxury Brows and Lashes is a professional,

licensed beauty studio and training academy.

The top salon specialises in semi-permanent make up, lash extensions and henna brows and brow lamination, customised individually for every client with an array of other beauty services available in salon.

Services can be booked via their Booking App: Booksy.

Find Luxury Brows and Lashes here:

Instagram

Facebook