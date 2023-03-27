The top beauty trends for spring/summer 2023 – according to makeup artist Aideen Kate

Aideen Kate Murphy is one of Ireland’s biggest makeup artists, and she is taking the beauty world by storm .

The influencer and True Beauty founder, who has a whopping 157k followers on Instagram, has shared her top makeup trends for spring/summer 2023.

Take a look:

Fresh Skin

Aideen says: “Fresh skin is always in for me! But this spring, keep it fresh with natural makeup looks that prioritise skin while enhancing your natural features.”

“A subtle contour and pop of blush is the best way to achieve a youthful fresh glow.”

“Finish with a swoosh of highlighter to the high points of the face. Achieve this look using the true essentials palette from True Beauty by AK.”

Simple Eye Makeup and Fluffy Brows

Aideen says: “In 2023, simple eyeshadow looks in soft shimmers and neutral shades like taupe, beige, mustard and burnt orange.”

“Using your bronzer as eyeshadow is also a massive trend that’s so easy to do. Pair your eyeshadow with simple eyeliner looks in shades to make your eyes pop like brown, gold or burgundy.”

She adds: “Brows are a very important step within your makeup routine, as they frame the face! You can achieve a really soft & subtle brow using a simple brow pencil and gel.”

“Fill in your brows with the pencil first, then apply a few strokes of gel to feather your brow hairs in an upward direction. It is super easy and effective, and will really change your overall look.”

All About That Blush

Aideen says: “Blush is such a game changer when it comes to your base makeup. Watch your complexion pop as soon as you add a wash of colour to the skin.”

“A strong blush with a vibrant lip is always an amazing combination. The true essentials palette & sunset red luxury lip trio from True Beauty by AK are the perfect pairing to make a statement.”

Bold, Statement Lips

Aideen says: “A rich, vampy lip is always a major statement. For spring and summer, expect bright pops of matte pink and red & also darker, more intense lips.”

Check out the full True Beauty by Aideen Kate collection at www.truebeautybyak.com as well as stockists nationwide.