The TikTok Mascara Drama Explained

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira has come under fire this week, after a video of her reviewing a mascara went viral.

The beauty guru, who has a whopping 14.4million followers on the app, stitched a video of Zoe Honsinger applying the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara to her lashes.

Showing off the impressive results of the mascara, Zoe said: “Look how long and lengthened my lashes look.”

Mikayla then tried out the mascara for herself, and claimed it “literally changed my life”.

The makeup artist said: “This looks like false lashes, how, what?… Look at the length. I am speechless. I’m not sure anyone is ever going to be able to compete with this mascara.”

She captioned the paid partnership: “THESE ARE THE LASHES OF MY DREAMS!! @lorealparisusa never lets me down 😭”

Mikayla’s video has already been viewed over 35.7million times, but a lot of fans think the 24-year-old “lied” to them in her review.

Mikayla’s followers are convinced that she put on a pair of wispy fake eyelashes at the end of the video, and then claimed that she was only wearing mascara.

One commented: “Girl did u add falsies at the end ? we can see the length in the outer corner.”

Mikayla replied: “Nooo just three/four coats and my tight liner.”

But a lot of people are not convinced…

One fan commented: “I’m so disappointed to see this 😞 I have no doubts that this mascara is great, I LOVE the original telescopic, but you can clearly the falsies here.”

Another wrote: “that’s crazy using falsies n denying it 😬😬”, while a third penned: “I know an Ardell Demi Wispy when I see it.”

Although Mikayla has not posted on TikTok since the controversy, the mascara is still going viral on the app as many are trying it out for themselves to see if it is really as good as she claims.

You can buy the mascara for €16.99 here.