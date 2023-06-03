The SPF products you need this summer

Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is an essential part of a good skin care routine.

With the current heatwave, it’s more important than ever to ensure your skin is protected from harmful UV rays.

We’ve rounded up five of our favourite SPF products to keep you protected this summer.

Take a look:

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion

This CeraVe moisturiser is an easy way to make sure your face is protected from the sun.

With an SPF of 50, this moisturiser will prevent any harmful sun damage.

This moisturiser layers beautifully under makeup so it’s the perfect everyday moisturiser.

Make sure to reapply SPF throughout the day for complete protection.

Shop the product for just €18 at Boots here.

La Roche Posay Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid

This SPF 50+ fluid from La Roche Posay is a great option to keep your skin in good condition.

The formula is water resistant, sweat resistant and sand resistant so if you’re planning a beach day, this is definitely the one to get.

The product is designed for sensitive skin and is anti-eye stinging.

Get yours on for just €21 here.

Clarins Invisible Sun Care Stick

There’s nothing worse than when suncream or SPF spills all over your beach bag or handbag but with this product, you don’t have to worry about that!

The Clarins SPF stick is the perfect way to stay protected on the go.

The SPF 50 will provide you with that all important protection, but the stick formula ensures it’s messy and stress free.

The popular product is often out of stock, so grab yours now for only €26 here before it’s snapped up!

The Ordinary Mineral UV filter SPF

The Ordinary is a popular skincare brand known for it’s excellent ingredients at a low cost.

If you’re looking for an SPF this summer but can’t afford to break the bank, this Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 With Antioxidants is perfect.

The protective formula contains antioxidants and also offers anti-irritant support.

It’s also vegan and cruelty free.

Cult Beauty are selling the product here.

The Inkey List Mineral SPF

Another affordable skincare brand that we love is The Inkey List.

Their SPF 30 sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone or sensitive due to its non-comedogenic and non-irritating properties.

This product is ideal for daily use, and offers a high level of mineral sun protection.

Apply to your face and neck in the morning as your last step after moisturiser, and be sure to reapply regularly throughout the day.

Get yours from Irish site TRND Beauty for €16.99 here.