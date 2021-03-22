While beauty salons remain closed, we have some tips to get your nails looking good

The perfect guide for looking after your nails from home

To say we are missing hair and beauty salons would be an understatement.

The current Level 5 lockdown restrictions mean we have to make do with at-home beauty regimes, and this week we are teaching you some ways to take care of your nails from home.

Here’s some top tips and tricks to get your nails looking good in lockdown:

Prep your nails for polish

Before applying any polish, it’s important to make sure your nails are completely clean.

A quick sweep with nail polish remover will remove any natural oils on your nails to help the polish sit better.

To prepare cuticles for the polish, apply a nail oil for 5-10 minutes before gently pushing them back with a sterile cuticle stick.

The cuticles are just skin that protects the matrix and the new nail as it grows, and are critical for stopping the spread of bacteria – so be very sterile and gentle while doing this step.

The next step is to file the nails.

Lightly file your nails from the outside towards the centre, and only file in one direction as filing from both directions can lead to nail breakage and tears.

A good quality nail file and a light pressure is all you need to achieve the perfect nail shape.

Polish Time

Once you have completed the prep steps, it’s time to start the polish.

Start off with a base coat, which is a clear polish that will protect the natural nail from any colour stain.

Some base coats include beneficial ingredients which help strengthen and protect the nail.

The next optional step is adding coloured polish.

With summer fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to play around with some bright, bold colours, or you can opt to keep it simple with a pretty pastel polish.

Apply your colour polish in separate layers, and make sure to allow each layer to dry between coats. Two coats usually substantially covers the nail to make an opaque appearance.

Apply a top coat to seal the polish and make a cleaner-looking finish, and clean up any mistakes. Add a nail drying oil and your ready to go!

Maintaining the Polish

Remember to take a few minutes to touch up your manicure every other day with a single layer of top coat to keep that salon-looking finish fresh.

Nails and cuticles need to be kept moisturised, so investing in a good nail oil may be worth your while.

A hand cream is also an important investment, especially during the pandemic, as many hand sanitisers can be extremely drying on the hands and nails.