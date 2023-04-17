The importance of wearing SPF every day – no matter what the weather

SPF is probably the most important product in your skincare routine.

Not only does it protect your skin from harmful UVB and UVA rays and massively reduce your melanoma risk, but it has also been scientifically proven to reduce the early onset of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.

Ahead of a bout of good weather in Ireland, Goss.ie spoke to skin expert and Skingredients founder Jennifer Rock about why wearing SPF is so important, and why you should be wearing it all year-round.

She told us: “My number one piece of advice is to wear SPF daily. Sunscreens work by absorbing, reflecting, or scattering UV rays to shield the skin from damage. As well as protecting you from harmful UV rays that can cause skin cancer in some cases, wearing SPF is also the most anti-ageing step you can take when applying your skincare.”

“This is because UV rays can penetrate the lower layers of the skin and cause multiple skin issues including the accelerated degradation of collagen and stimulating pigmentation. UV exposure can also a breakdown of elasticity, which can dilate pores and can additionally cause vascular damage, which appears in the skin as redness.”

“As it is necessary all year-round, it is well worth spending a bit of time finding the right one for you. As well as shielding the skin from harmful UV rays, the right one can offer immediate as well as long term benefits, including additional hydration, protection from pollution and doubling as a great base for makeup.”

Jennifer continued: “Sunscreen has come a long way since the thick, paste-like substances our parents would coat us in before we were allowed to play in the sunshine. The sophistication of the latest sunscreens has made application an actual joy.”

“Having come a long way since the paste-like formulas we would coat ourselves with as children, today’s sunscreen works to feel good, look good AND is for the greater good. Whatever your top priorities are when it comes to choosing an SPF for you, make sure yours has a high factor and is broad spectrum.”

“The Irish Cancer Society recommends using a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF30, but for maximum skinsurance, I advise sticking to SPF50, which provides the maximum amount of protection per application. Broad spectrum means that the sunscreen protects you from the damaging effects of both UVA and UVB rays, both of which pose a threat to your skin health.”

Jennifer told us that we should reapplying our SPF multiple times throughout the day to ensure maximum protection.

She said: “Reapplication is key to optimal protection and so finding a formula and format that works alongside your lifestyle is important. Bonus points are given for sunscreens that include additional protection claims such as HEV (High Energy Visible) light, infrared and other forms of pollution.”

“Skingredients Skin Shield Moisturising and Priming SPF50 PA+++ is one of my personal favourite sunscreens and is adored by makeup artists for providing your skin with all that it needs in a daily sunscreen and giving an amazingly dewy base for any makeup you may wish to apply afterwards. The flattering peachy tint perks up the most tired of complexions, whilst the addition of niacinamide works to even out your skin tone for a flawless finish.”

Here are some other SPF products we recommend trying: