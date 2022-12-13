We’re taking a look back at some of the biggest beauty trends of 2022.
From bleached brows and the perfect passport makeup, to the nail trend EVERYONE has been talking about.
Take a look at the hottest makeup, skincare and haircare trends of the year:
Makeup
Glazed Donut Nails
@michellekhxn Replying to @missheathernoel 😳 RUNNN before it’s sells out like last time 😭💅🏼 #easydiynails #haileybiebernails #glazeddonutnails ♬ CUFF IT – Beyoncé
Bleached Brows
@diamonddogjewels I did it #fyp #bleachedbrows ♬ shut the fck up born to die version – 💕
Sunburn Blush
@zoekimkenealy SUNBURNED BLUSH pt 2 with @Maybelline New York cheek heat ♥️ #sunkissedblush #blushreview #maybelline ♬ Howlin’ for You – The Black Keys
Soap Brows
@misspeytonsmithBiggest Tip when doing Soap brows 🧼♬ original sound – misspeytonsmith
I’m Cold Makeup
@sianniseafudge Trying “I’m cold” makeup ❄️ #imcoldmakeup ♬ original sound – ci
Oval-lining
@ellie_mua OVAL LINING YOUR LIPS 👄 would you try this? Ib @katiahaek #ovallining #liphacks #makeup #liptutorial ♬ original sound – Eloise 🦋
Clean Girl Makeup
@sophie_murraayysimple but so cute♬ original sound – gossipgirl
Passport Makeup
@georgia.barratt Replying to @<3 howd i do lol #xyzbca #makeup #beauty #passportmakeup ♬ original sound – georgia barratt
Skincare
Slugging
@christxiee Finally trying slugging now that I have dry skin idk what happened this winter but I tried it with @Vaseline Brand and the result😳.. definitely doing this again #VaselinePartner#AD#Vaseline#Slugging ♬ original sound – Christie X
Skin Cycling
@drwhitneybowe Skin cycling for beginners: how to get started. And how to layer with Bowe Glowe #skincycling #thatboweglow #dermatologist #skintok ♬ original sound – Dr. Whitney Bowe
Haircare
Hair Gems
@sophie_murraayy Hair gem bun 💎 hair stamper from Amazon 🫶🏼 #amazonfinds ♬ B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) – Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal
Copper Hair
@bellaprocida WE DID IT GUYS 👩🏼🦰🎃🤍 #copperhair #copperhairtransformation #haircut #90shairstyle ♬ the nanny x more than a woman x hot in herre – theworldisanightmare
The Slicked-Back Bun
@jamievanslooten how to: my fav 90s bun #hair #hairtok #hairtutorial #hairstyle #slickbackbun #bun #90shairstyle #slickback ♬ Paper Planes – M.I.A.
Pamela Anderson Hair
@hairwithlinda PAMELA ANDERSON HAIR on the beautiful @Gabi Florance styled by me. 🖤#pamelaandersonhair#pamelaanderson#pamhair#pamelaandersonmakeup#fyp#hair#updo#hairwithlinda#hairart#foryou#art#pamandtommy ♬ Be My Lover – La Bouche
Ad