The Biggest Beauty Trends Of 2022

We’re taking a look back at some of the biggest beauty trends of 2022.

From bleached brows and the perfect passport makeup, to the nail trend EVERYONE has been talking about.

Take a look at the hottest makeup, skincare and haircare trends of the year:

Makeup 

Glazed Donut Nails

@michellekhxn Replying to @missheathernoel 😳 RUNNN before it’s sells out like last time 😭💅🏼 #easydiynails #haileybiebernails #glazeddonutnails ♬ CUFF IT – Beyoncé

Bleached Brows

@diamonddogjewels I did it #fyp #bleachedbrows ♬ shut the fck up born to die version – 💕

Sunburn Blush

@zoekimkenealy SUNBURNED BLUSH pt 2 with @Maybelline New York cheek heat ♥️ #sunkissedblush #blushreview #maybelline ♬ Howlin’ for You – The Black Keys

Soap Brows

@misspeytonsmithBiggest Tip when doing Soap brows 🧼♬ original sound – misspeytonsmith

I’m Cold Makeup

@sianniseafudge Trying “I’m cold” makeup ❄️ #imcoldmakeup ♬ original sound – ci

Oval-lining

@ellie_mua OVAL LINING YOUR LIPS 👄 would you try this? Ib @katiahaek #ovallining #liphacks #makeup #liptutorial ♬ original sound – Eloise 🦋

Clean Girl Makeup 

@sophie_murraayysimple but so cute♬ original sound – gossipgirl

Passport Makeup

@georgia.barratt Replying to @&lt3 howd i do lol #xyzbca #makeup #beauty #passportmakeup ♬ original sound – georgia barratt

Skincare

Slugging

@christxiee Finally trying slugging now that I have dry skin idk what happened this winter but I tried it with @Vaseline Brand and the result😳.. definitely doing this again #VaselinePartner#AD#Vaseline#Slugging ♬ original sound – Christie X

Skin Cycling

@drwhitneybowe Skin cycling for beginners: how to get started. And how to layer with Bowe Glowe #skincycling #thatboweglow #dermatologist #skintok ♬ original sound – Dr. Whitney Bowe

Haircare

Hair Gems

@sophie_murraayy Hair gem bun 💎 hair stamper from Amazon 🫶🏼 #amazonfinds ♬ B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) – Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal

Copper Hair

@bellaprocida WE DID IT GUYS 👩🏼‍🦰🎃🤍 #copperhair #copperhairtransformation #haircut #90shairstyle ♬ the nanny x more than a woman x hot in herre – theworldisanightmare

The Slicked-Back Bun

@jamievanslooten how to: my fav 90s bun #hair #hairtok #hairtutorial #hairstyle #slickbackbun #bun #90shairstyle #slickback ♬ Paper Planes – M.I.A.

Pamela Anderson Hair

@hairwithlinda PAMELA ANDERSON HAIR on the beautiful @Gabi Florance styled by me. 🖤#pamelaandersonhair#pamelaanderson#pamhair#pamelaandersonmakeup#fyp#hair#updo#hairwithlinda#hairart#foryou#art#pamandtommy ♬ Be My Lover – La Bouche

