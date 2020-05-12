Now is the perfect time to pamper yourself!

The Best Sites Offering Discounts On Beauty Products

We don’t know about you, but we’ve been loving pampering ourselves during quarantine.

While it’s frustrating being stuck at home during this crazy time, this is the perfect opportunity to practice self-care – aka do endless face masks and beauty treatments!

So with beauty on the brain, we’ve listed some sites that are offering amazing discounts on their products at the moment – so you can save a few euro on your next big haul.

Carter Beauty Cosmetics are offering 30% off all their products this week, to mark International Nurses Day.

Just use code NURSE30 at the checkout to avail of the offer.

Inglot are also offering money off their products to celebrate International Nurses Day, but for a very limited time only.

The popular makeup brand are offering an exclusive discount code to doctors, nurses and essential workers until midnight tonight, to get 20% off your order.

Click here to sign up for the discount code.

BeautyBag.ie is a relatively new online hair and beauty store – who promise to bring professional, salon-quality products directly to you.

They have an amazing range of products (including haircare, skincare and makeup), but their haircare stock is particularly impressive – as it includes huge brands like Alfaparf and Joico.

The best news? You can nab their incredible range of products for less – as they’re currently running a discount code that will give you 15% off your order.

Just use code BB15 at the checkout! (Valid until May 22nd)

Boots is always our go-to when it comes to stocking up on beauty products.

Our favourite thing about the retail giant is that they always have great offers on, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re continuing to run their incredible offers online.

Check out their full range of deals here.

As Europe’s number one online premium beauty retailer, LookFantastic is the ultimate destination for all your beauty needs.

It’s easy to rack up a massive beauty haul on their website, as they stock over 660 premium brands on their site – including MAC, Kérastase, and YSL.

At the moment, you can purchase luxurious products for less on LookFantastic, as they’re offering 10% off everything using the code 10BEAUTY.

Another pharmacy brand offering great discounts on beauty products is McCauley’s.

They have a tonne of offers on Beauty & Fragrance at the moment – including up to 50% off L’Oreal products, up to 20% off Maybelline, and 25% off Kendall Jenner’s Formawell range.

Happy shopping!

