The best setting powders to keep your makeup intact during this heatwave

Looking to keep your makeup in tact during this summer heatwave?
We’ve rounded up some of our favourite setting powders to pop up that will help prevent your makeup from “melting off” your face during the warm weather.
Take a look:
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish is described as a super luxe micro-fine powder with soft-focus nano particles that blur away lines and imperfections, for effortlessly flawless skin in a silk-cashmere touch-like you’ve never experienced before.
As the name of the product suggests, it will keep your makeup looking flawless whatever the weather.
You can get this setting powder at Brown Thomas here for €44.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder is a superfine, insanely silky loose powder sets and extends makeup wear.
It works all day to blur the look of pores, fines lines, and imperfections for a hyper-smooth filter look on your skin.
You can buy this setting powder from Boots here for €33.
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
This cult favourite powder is beloved for its 16HR wear and iconic soft-focus finish with zero flashback.
The translucent powder helps to set and maintain the color of your foundation.
You can buy this setting powder from Brown Thomas here or Boots here, both for €45.
La Mer The Powder
This luxurious finishing powder magnetically attracts to the skin for a perfect fit.
The super lightweight formula helps to create an imperceptible finish to help skin appear flawless, and will help your makeup stay all day.
You can get this setting powder at Brown Thomas here for €92.
Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder
This ultra-refined loose powder is designed to give skin a naturally flawless finish.
It is 100% talc-free and formulated with soft-focus light-reflecting particles to instantly blur imperfections and minimize the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles for effortlessly smooth skin.
You can buy this setting powder from Brown Thomas here for €49.
Nars Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder
The NARS’ Light Reflecting Complex is lightweight, easy to blend, and locks makeup in place all day with a weightless, luminous finish.
It optimizes light reflection on the skin, creating a soft-focus effect by optically fading fine lines, wrinkles, and pores.
You can get this setting powder at Brown Thomas in your shade here for €39, or a mini translucent one here for €21.
Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Loose Powder
This sheer powder sets and perfects the appearance of foundation for a smooth, flawless finish.
It is 100% oil-free and oil-absorbing which is perfect for the hot weather, and vitamin E leaves a comfortable feel on your skin.
You can buy this setting powder at Brown Thomas here for €38.
Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder
This easy-to-use, finely milled loose powder holds makeup in place all day for a natural and airbrushed finish.
The weightless, silky texture blends seamlessly into skin and helps controls shine throughout the day for a long-lasting, natural finish.
You can get this setting powder at Boots here for €37.
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
Urban Decay’s All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder instantly makes any foundation totally waterproof for a mattified complexion that lasts all day, no matter what the weather.
This high-tech formula blurs pores and imperfections and blocks shine, without dulling your inner glow.
You can get this setting powder at Boots here for €31.