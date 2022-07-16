The best setting powders to keep your makeup intact during this heatwave

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder is a superfine, insanely silky loose powder sets and extends makeup wear.

It works all day to blur the look of pores, fines lines, and imperfections for a hyper-smooth filter look on your skin.

You can buy this setting powder from Boots here for €33.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

This cult favourite powder is beloved for its 16HR wear and iconic soft-focus finish with zero flashback.

The translucent powder helps to set and maintain the color of your foundation.

You can buy this setting powder from Brown Thomas here or Boots here, both for €45.

La Mer The Powder

This luxurious finishing powder magnetically attracts to the skin for a perfect fit.

The super lightweight formula helps to create an imperceptible finish to help skin appear flawless, and will help your makeup stay all day.

You can get this setting powder at Brown Thomas here for €92.

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder

This ultra-refined loose powder is designed to give skin a naturally flawless finish.

It is 100% talc-free and formulated with soft-focus light-reflecting particles to instantly blur imperfections and minimize the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles for effortlessly smooth skin.

You can buy this setting powder from Brown Thomas here for €49.