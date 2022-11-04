The best Christmas gifts for your beauty obsessed BFF from Eske Beauty

15It’s officially November, which means Christmas is fast approaching – and gift shopping is at the top of our to-do list.

From luxury skincare sets to glam makeup bundles, there’s so many amazing gifts out there for your loved ones – especially when it comes to beauty.

Whether you’ve got the cash to splash or you’re on a budget, we’ve compiled a list of the perfect gifts for your beauty obsessed BFF from Eske Beauty.

Eske Beauty is an online beauty retailer based in Donegal, who stock over 100 of the most popular and sought after hair, skincare and beauty brands available on the market.

They strive to deliver the ultimate shopping experience to all their customers, along with quick delivery times, free shipping over €50, and no nasty custom charges on any orders within the Island of Ireland.

They carry a wide range of everyday staples and gift sets to cater for everyone’s needs and budgets, and are now offering Klarna Pay to help spread the cost this Christmas so you can Buy Now and Pay Later.

Check out our favourite gift sets from Eske Beauty below:

Pestle + Mortar – The Daily Routine

This gift set from Pestle + Mortar is the perfect present for those who want to up their skincare game.

The Daily Routine is a collection of four products that contain a spectrum of ingredients to strengthen the skin barrier, calm inflammation, hydrate the skin, and protect against environmental stressors.

The Renew illuminating gel cleanser is enriched with superoxide dismutase to fight free radical damage, while the Balance magnesium-rich facial spritz calms and clarifies the skin.

The set also includes the brand’s best-selling Pure Hyaluronic Serum and Hydrate Lightweight Moisturiser, which helps lock-in moisture, reduce fine lines, and smooth the complexion.

Get it here for €58.

UKLash + Brow Bundle

Eyelash and eyebrow serum has become hugely popular over the past few years, as many of us try to reverse the damage of over plucking our brows, and over wearing fake eyelashes.

Both serums are fortified with natural vitamins, extracts, and peptides to nourish and infuse your eyelash and eyebrow hairs, so they appear fuller and more defined in just 25 days.

This UKLash + Brow Bundle has received rave reviews, and it’s currently reduced from €78 to €69.99 right here.

LUNA by Lisa – Airbrush Beauty

Cork influencer Lisa Jordan launched her own beauty brand, LUNA by Lisa, in 2017 – and it’s since become a staple in makeup bags across the country.

One of the brand’s hero products is the 3-in-1 Airbrush primer, which diffuses the skin and acts as a beautiful soft-focus highlighter while evening skin tone, fine lines and pores for that ‘your skin but better’ finish.

Now available in a gold gift set for Christmas, the primer is paired with a limited edition Beauty Blur Loose Setting Powder to instantly perfect your complexion.

An ideal gift for makeup lovers, you can get it from Eske Beauty for €25 here.

Bellamianta – Bronzing Boudoir Set

If your friend is fake tan obsessed, then they’re sure to love The Bronzing Boudoir set from Bellamianta.

Packed full of self-tanning goodness including the Liquid Gold tanning lotion, a bronzer and a mitt – this gift set has everything you need for perfectly bronzed skin over the festive season.

Available in 3 shades and bursting with natural extracts, you can get it here for just €29.99.

Inglot Cosmetics x Rosie – Lip Master Set

The Inglot Cosmetics x Rosie Lip Master Set offers the perfect combo for those who love a nude lip.

Created by beauty influencer Rosie Connolly, the set includes the Lip Enhancing Lipliner in the shade Deep Disclosure and the Dreamy Creamy Lipstick in shade Nude Genius to create the ultimate, naturally plumped pout.

Get it from Eske Beauty here for €24.

Sculpted by Aimee – Complete Look Collection

Sculpted by Aimee has become one of the most popular beauty brands on the market since it was launched by makeup artist Aimee Connolly in 2016.

The Complete Look Collection from Sculpted by Aimee will take you from day to night, as it contains the Eyes and Face Palette, including five eyeshadows, a bronzer, cream highlighter and powder blush; the Liquid Lustre double-sided lip product in Peachy Pink, Pressed Powder and the Powder Duo Brush.

Designed to help you achieve a variety of make-up looks, this set is perfect for all skin tones and types, and you can get it here for just €50.

Polished London – Redefining Oral Beauty Set

Give the gift of an irresistible white smile this Christmas with Polished London’s luxury six-piece gift set.

The limited-edition set features a selection of the brand’s best-selling products – including Teeth Whitening Strips, Teeth Whitening Powder, Charcoal Mouthwash, Bamboo Toothbrush, Teeth Whitening Pen and a luxury wash bag.

Whether you’re shopping for your BFF, boyfriend, or yourself – this set has everything you need to keep your teeth healthy and glistening this Christmas.

Currently reduced from €60 to €55, you can purchase this set from Eske Beauty here.

Skingredients – The Rockstars Key 4 Gift Set

Skingredients has been making waves in the beauty industry since it was launched by skincare expert Jennifer Rock, aka The Skin Nerd.

The Rockstars Key 4 Gift Set offers a complete results-driven, step-by-step skincare routine that’s as easy as 01, 02, 03, 04.

Providing all the active ingredients your skin needs daily, the set contains x4 full-size products that feed your face with the skincare equivalent of a complete balanced diet – plus a FREE Cleanse Off Mitt.

Worth over €200, you can get the set here for €149.50.