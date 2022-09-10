There’s no doubt that there has been a surge in popularity of beauty advent calendars in recent years.

Whether they are 12, or 24-day countdowns; they are the perfect way for make-up and skincare lovers to celebrate the approach of Christmas Day.

We’ve compiled a list of the best beauty advent calendars of 2022, to suit a range of budgets.

Take a look below:

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

Cult Beauty typically go above and beyond with their advent calendar; and this year is no exception.

There are 13 full-size products scattered throughout the 37-product array.

The 2022 calendar is worth an impressive €1,100 but will retail for only €275.

Sign up to be the first to hear about the launch here.

The Ritual of Advent Calendar 2022

This year, there are three different advent calendars in the RITUALS range.

The 2D Advent Calendar (€69.50), The 3D Advent Calendar (€99.50), and the Premium Advent Calendar (€149.50), all feature 24 products for both him and her.

All three of the RITUALS calendars are available to purchase online now.

Espa Wellness Advent Calendar 2022

Espa’s 2022 Advent Calendar is labelled “a day to night wellness journey,” which will feature a range of products from shampoo to pulse point oil to lip treatments.

The products are worth approximately €345, but the calendar will retail for approximately €185.

You can sign up to the waiting list for the calendar here.

Look Fantastic Advent Calendar 2022

The 25-day Look Fantastic Advent Calendar features 26 products from a variety of brands including RITUALS, By Terry and Drunk Elephant.

The gorgeous calendar will retail for €115.

You can pre-order it here for its launch on October 1.

12 Days of Liz Earle Advent Calendar 2022

The 12 Days of Liz Earle Advent Calendar 2022 does exactly what it says on the tin, offering 12 stunning products.

In your lead up to Christmas, you will find cult-favourite products such as the hot cloth cleanser scattered throughout.

You can buy the calendar for €80 here.

YSL Beauty Advent Calendar 2022

Yves Saint Laurent’s 2022 Beauty Advent Calendar is idyllic for the ultimate beauty-lover.

Whether you’re buying it for yourself, or as a gift for a loved one, you can’t go wrong with this 24-product gold.

The calendar will retail for approximately €255.

You can sign up to the YSL newsletter here to be the first to hear when it drops.

L’Occitane Advent Calendar 2022

There are three different advent calendars in the L’Occitane range this year.

The Classic (€65 worth €120), The Luxury (€115 worth €154) and The Reusable (€190 worth €272) are all available to order online now.

This year, L’Occitane have also introduced the Reusable Refill for their advent calendar (€140 worth €227.50), so you can reuse your calendar year after year.

Charlotte’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars

Charlotte Tilbury’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars is a 12-drawer advent calendar.

It features twelve gorgeous products, including cult-favourites such as the magic cream and the beauty light wand.

The calendar will retail for approximately €175.

You can sign up for the waiting list here.