Skincare expert reveals the anti-aging hack she swears by

We don’t know about you, but we have tried every anti-aging cream and serum under the sun to try keep our skin looking youthful and radiant.

But according to skincare expert Jennifer Rock, aka The Skin Nerd, there’s one super simple way to protect your skin from signs of aging.

The multi-award winning dermal facialist and skin tutor has shared the anti-aging hack she swears by with Goss.ie readers. Keep reading to find out what it is…

Jennifer told us: “Using ice on your skin can help to cool down any redness, reduce puffiness and stimulate your circulation.”

“Do not hold an ice cube directly to your skin as this can cause redness but try Ice Globes such as Goddess Collection Goddess Globes. These cryo tools can be stored in the fridge and used at cold temperatures to assist lymphatic drainage and improve microcirculation in the skin.”

“Are the effects long-term? The jury is out on this one but probably not, but it depuffs your skin temporarily and the cooling sensation calms inflamed skin and is so relaxing!”

There are many benefits to using an ice globe on your skin – including improved circulation and reduced puffiness, inflammation and facial redness. They also help to smooth and tighten the skin, as well as fine lines and wrinkles.

The Goddess Facial Globes usually cost €79.99, but they are currently on sale for €54.99 here.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, we also recommend the limited edition Dermalogica Ice Globe – which you can buy for €28.45 here.