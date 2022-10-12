Skincare expert reveals her top tips for combatting dry skin in the winter months

The weather is going to get a lot colder in the coming weeks, and this may affect your skin.

The cold air and harsh winter wind can leave your skin dry and flakey, ridding it of all moisture.

So, how can you protect your skin in the coming months and ensure it stays hydrated and radiant?

Skincare expert Jennifer Rock, aka The Skin Nerd, has shared her top tips with Goss.ie.

The multi-award winning dermal facialist and skin tutor told us: “To avoid dry, irritated skin in the winter, you need to include nourishing ingredients in your routine. Ceramides, glycerine and hyaluronic acid are a triple threat against potentially harmful winter weather.”

“Ceramides are naturally occuring chains of lipids in the skin. A lack of ceramides can weaken the skin barrier, making it vulnerable to external aggressors, such as bracing winter temperatures. Topical application of ceramides helps to fill in any gaps, thus strengthening the barrier.”

“Both glycerine and hyaluronic acid are humectants and work to draw moisture to the skin and keep it there, quenching thirsty skin and also building up the resilience of the skin barrier.”

Jennifer continued: “Another tip is to top up your hydration levels during the day with a spritz such as Pestle & Mortar Balance Facial Spritz which contains calming magnesium which pacifies weather beaten skin and adds moisture on the go.”

“Finally, ensure that you don’t over exfoliate. It can be tempting when your skin is looking dull but over exfoliation can weaken the skin barrier, leading to redness, sensitisation and increasing transepidermal water loss (TEWL).”

“To avoid this, you should exfoliate no more than 2-3 evenings a week, using exfoliating acids over gritty scrubs (which are far more barrier friendly) and follow with sunscreen every day.