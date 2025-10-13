It’s a good day for makeup lovers as it has been announced Sephora is FINALLY coming to Ireland.

Sephora UK is making beauty history with the announcement of its first store in Northern Ireland, opening in Belfast at Victoria Square Shopping Centre in 2026.

This landmark debut marks Sephora UK’s arrival, bringing its world-famous beauty playground to the heart of Northern Ireland’s capital, making this Sephora’s 13th store in the United Kingdom.

The opening of Belfast Victoria Square is the next step in Sephora UK’s mission to bring prestige beauty to new regions and key retail destinations.

The announcement follows a busy year of store openings in 2025, of which by the end of the year, the retailer will have opened five new stores, including Liverpool ONE, Sheffield Meadowhall, Manchester Arndale, and Cardiff

St David’s and Oxford Westgate.

This milestone reflects Sephora’s commitment to bringing its iconic lineup of beloved brands to more customers, building deeper connections with communities, and making Sephora’s iconic beauty retail experience more accessible than ever before.

At Sephora, inclusivity and belonging are at the brand’s core, and the Belfast store will continue to champion self-expression, celebrate local beauty lovers, and create an open space where everyone is welcome – from long-time fans to those discovering Sephora for the very first time.

Customers will be delighted to shop exclusive ‘Only At Sephora’ brands such as Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Makeup By Mario, Merit Beauty, INNBeauty Project, and Tower 28 alongside other TikTok-viral sensations like Tatcha, Glossier, Glow Recipe, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and Kosas.

Sarah Boyd, Managing Director of Sephora UK, said: “We are so excited to announce that our first opening for 2026 will be another first for Sephora UK – our first store in Northern Ireland in Belfast’s Victoria Square.”

“We’re truly committed to living up to our name of Sephora UK by bringing our beauty playgrounds to all corners of the nation. Belfast is a city filled with important history, areas of outstanding natural beauty and we cannot wait to become a part of the local community.”