Rosie Connolly launches her own makeup collection with popular brand

Rosie Connolly has launched her very own makeup collection with Inglot.

The limited edition 28-piece luxurious makeup collection includes lip enhancing lipliners, creamy nude lipsticks, oil-infused lip glazes, eyeshadow palettes, cream eyeshadows, gel liners, mascara and skin bases.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about the collection, Rosie said: “We started the conversation about the collection last year. Inglot approached my management and it was an absolute no-brainer.”

The 4th Arq founder continued: “When I think of Inglot, it reminds me of my makeup artist days. I studied makeup when I had just finished school so I did a year’s course in makeup artistry… So I’ve always loved the brand and their products.”

“Creating this collection was basically like opening my makeup bag, emptying it, and starting again where I could basically choose a whole new range of products, which was amazing.”

“I want to be able to say these are products I use everyday, and that’s why it was really important to me for these products to be very true to my style… That’s why it’s turned out so well because I’m so passionate about every product.”

Rosie revealed her go-to lip combo from the collection is the Deep Disclosure lipliner, the Magical Nude lipstick and the clear lip topper.

The Irish influencer also said her top beauty trick is using an eyelash curler, adding: “If it’s something you don’t have in your makeup bag, get one and try it!”

The entire collection launched online at 7pm on March 22, and it will also be available in over 200 stockists nationwide on Wednesday, March 23rd.