Looking to level up your skincare routine? Retinol is the skincare ingredient beauty gurus swear by.

Retinol is a form of vitamin A, and it can prevent wrinkles, stimulate collagen production, minimize breakouts, and transform your skin.

New York City dermatologist Whitney Bowe told Vogue: “It’s added to topical skincare products to promote skin renewal, brighten skin tone, reduce acne, and boost the collagen production.”

“It also functions like an antioxidant to help address free radical damage, which leads to visible signs of aging,” Whitney said.

Francesca Fusco, MD, added: “I consider it a gold standard in skincare and often explain it to my patients as something that sweeps away dead skin cells, clogged pores, and dull skin.”

Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe said of the ingredient: “Anyone who follows me on social will know how much I love a retinol! It’s the ultimate must-have in a skincare regime for those who are looking to target fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also great for unlocking skin’s inner glow.”

@dermdoctor Retinol is the GOAT @kiehls #dermdoctor #kiehlspartner #retinol #dermatologist #skincare #ceramides ♬ original sound – Dr. Shah

Most dermatologists advise introducing the ingredient gradually into your nighttime skincare routine in your mid-twenties, limiting your initial use to once or twice a week.

If you are going to use retinol (or other retinoids), it is crucial that you also wear an SPF of a minimum factor of 30.

However, if you have sensitive or sun-damaged skin, you should probably stay away from retinol as it can cause further irritation and damage.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite retinol products to try out.

Take a look:

La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum

The La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum fights the visible signs of aging with a unique formulation for sensitive skin, and is clinically proven to firm, fill and smooth.

The product is specifically formulated for those concerned with dehydration, skin irregularities and wrinkles, but also searching for a serum suitable for sensitive skin.

Use in the evening, post cleansing, applying a few drops of the serum before a moisturiser.

The popular product is currently on sale for €29.99 here.

Skingredients Skin Protein Anti-Ageing Retinoid Serum

The Skingredients Skin Protein Anti-Ageing Retinoid Serum (45ml) is your skincare gamechanger – a lightweight, pro-ageing vitamin A, C + E serum. It gives you tighter, brighter and smoother skin, and can be applied to your face, neck and chest. Get it for €55 here. REFORM Skincare Retinol 1% Creme Retinol 1% Creme is used in the treatment and repair of aging skin and provides a firmer brighter more youthful complexion. The formulation helps reduce signs of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, blotchiness and uneven skin tone. The product also includes cucumber, Chamomile and Aloe Vera soothe and calm the skin. Buy it for €52 here.

NIP+FAB Retinol Fix Treatment

Transform your skin overnight with the Retinol Serum Extreme from Nip + Fab.

This highly active formula blends together time released retinoid and anti-aging peptides to visibly reduced the signs of aging and improve the skin’s elasticity and even skin tone, leaving you with younger renewed skin.

For best results use two to three times a week on your face and neck in the evenings before your moisturiser and after cleansing.

Get yours for €41.99 here.

IMAGE Ageless Total Overnight Retinol Masque

The Image Ageless Overnight Mask tackles all aspects of aging skin but in a gentler way.

Formulated with encapsulated Vitamin A, to ensure the deepest penetration of the product, this mask can be used on even sensitive skin to smooth, resurface and brighten aging skin.

You can buy the luxury product for €93 here.

The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, try this retinol by The Ordinary.

Apply a small amount to your face in the evening as part of your skincare regimen, after water serums but before heavier treatments.

Get it from Boots for €8.30 here.