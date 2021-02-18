Lockdown is the perfect time to try out these products!

Quick ways to hide your roots while salons remain closed

Amid our third coronavirus lockdown, it’s unlikely any of us will get to a hair salon anytime soon…

So with that being said, we’ve gathered a list of handy products that will help disguise your roots over the next few weeks.

From liquids to powders and super pigmented sprays – we’ve listed an array of products that will match different hair textures and colours.

L’Oréal Magic Retouch

L’Oréal’s Magic Retouch spray has become seriously popular over the past few years.

This low commitment spray is ideal for those in need of a quick fix between home colourings and salon appointments, or the sudden appearance of grey hair.

The temporary, lightweight formula matches seamlessly with your hair colour, and it comes in 9 different shades – ranging from blonde to black.

You can purchase the L’Oréal Magic Retouch spray for €13.29 right here.

Color WOW Root Cover Up

Color WOW Root Cover Up comes in 8 different shades, featuring a blend of different colours to seamlessly match your hair colour.

This weightless mineral powder grabs onto hair to cover the look of greys and any dark roots that threaten to peek out to deliver a consolidated colour.

The product also comes with a mirror and a doubled-ended application brush, for a more targeted precision.

Think this product is for you? You can get it here for €31.95.

Garnier Express Retouch Hair Concealer

The Garnier Express Retouch Hair Concealer comes in 5 shades, and is specially designed to cover grey roots.

Ad

The formula is water-resistant, and the product comes with a sponge applicator, allowing you to apply it precisely and easily.

The Garnier Express Retouch Hair Concealer retails at €14.99, and you can pick it up here.

L’Oréal Magic Retouch Instant Grey Concealer Brush

The L’Oréal Magic Retouch Instant Grey Concealer Brush is best known for its precise applicator.

Ad

The formula, which comes in five different shades, blends with your hair colour and lasts until its shampooed out.

The product’s precision brush creates an easy application for those stubborn scattered grey hairs.

You can pick it up here for €13.29.

Charles Worthington Instant Root Concealer Spray

The Charles Worthington Instant Root Concealer Spray comes in 5 different shades, ranging from dark brown to light blonde.

This product conceals stubborn grey hairs seamlessly for up to 72 hours, and is quick-drying – allowing you to cover up your roots in seconds.

Ad

They retail at €12.99 each right here.

Josh Woods Colour Blending Brush

This product is a powder-based formula, with a built in brush applicator.

It lasts for up to three washes, and comes in 4 shades – ranging from darker blonde to black.

Retailing at €19.99, you can pick up the Josh Woods Colour Blending Brush right here.

Batiste Dry Shampoo (with a hint of colour)

The Batiste Dry Shampoo (with a hint of colour) comes in 3 different shades – including blonde, brunette, and dark hair.

The product is primarily used as a dry shampoo, but the addition of colour allows for a quick cheap fix for bad hair days!

On top of touching up your roots, this dry shampoo will mask any excess oil, and boost volume.

Retailing at just €4.12, you can pick up some Batiste Dry Shampoo here.