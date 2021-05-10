Polished London launch innovative tooth serum aimed at rewinding ageing teeth

The brand new product has been described as "dental botox"

Best selling oral care brand Polished London have released an industry game changer with their new Rejuvenating Tooth Serum.

Best described as dental botox, this dental care essential remineralise enamel and replenishes the teeth with vital vitamins and minerals.

The new Polished London Rejuvenating Tooth Serum works to remineralise enamel thanks to its unique combination of ingredients.

The serum is developed with Hydroxyapatite, which helps remineralise teeth and reduce sensitivity; Xylitol, which protects against cavities; and Fluoride Protection, to help prevent tooth decay and make the tooth more resistant to acid attacks from plaque, bacteria and sugars.

It also contains Vitamin E, which combats bacteria and soothes irritated gums; Calcium to strengthen teeth; and Potassium Citrate to help numb the nerve and reduce sensitivity.

Safe to use daily, both in the morning and evening, the Rejuvenating Tooth Serum is sure to be a welcome additional into your oral care routine.

The multi-beneficial product, which is vegan and cruelty-free, neutralises acid attacks on the teeth after eating and drinking, enhances the micro hardness of bleached enamel, protects against sensitivity, and remineralises and strengthens teeth.

Polished London’s Dental Consultant Partner and Top London Based Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Krystyna Wilczynski said: “I’m so excited about this new launch from Polished London, as I don’t feel like there’s anything else out there on the market.”

“Maintaining the health of our teeth is so important and the Rejuvenating Tooth Serum is the perfect addition to your daily routine.”

“Not only does it offer additional protection against cavities and sensitivity, but it also soothes irritated gums and strengthens the teeth. It’s also perfect to pop in your bag and top up when needed throughout the day!”

The Polished London Rejuvenating Tooth Serum, RRP €21, is available online via www.polished-london.com and stockists nationwide.