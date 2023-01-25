People are raving about this dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter

A dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s bestselling Hollywood Flawless Filter has gone viral.

Last month, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su released an exclusive makeup collection with BPerfect Cosmetics, and one product in particular has got everyone talking.

The Radiant Glow Skin Perfector was designed to airbrush the skin and create an effortlessly dewy look in seconds.

The liquid illuminator contains light reflecting pigments and skin optimising ingredients to ensure that your skin is flawless, nourished and hydrated with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Camellia Oil.

It can be worn alone on your skin to give it a stunning glow, mixed in with your foundation for a dewy youthful complexion, or on top of your makeup as a gorgeous highlighter.

The product, which comes in six illuminating shades, has been receiving rave reviews online.

One beauty guru commented: “Honestly the best skin perfector I have ever used.”

Irish influencer Chloe Koyce said of the product: “This is absolutely gorgeous… My skin looks absolutely flawless. You all need to try this.”

You can buy the BPerfect x Ekin-Su Radiant Glow Skin Perfector for just €19.95 here.