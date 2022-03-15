Penneys is launching a new luxury beauty collection – including skincare products and vegan makeup brushes

Penneys is launching a brand new luxury beauty collection.

PS…Pro The Edit includes a selection of cosmetics, skincare products, beauty tools and a new must-have scent.

The collection consists of 18 affordable luxury beauty products that have been designed to enhance the skin’s natural aesthetic.

Designed with a minimalistic feel, PS…Pro The Edit includes gorgeous neutral tones, eye-catching packaging and metallic gold finishes.

The collection includes a 6 shade eyeshadow palette, a cream blush, a lip serum, an exfoliating face mask, and a Pomegranate and Black Tea scented perfume.

It also includes beauty tools such as vegan makeup brushes and a 3-piece Gua Sha set.

The PS…Pro The Edit Cosmetics, Beauty Tools & Fragrance is available in stores now across the country now, and the skincare collection will land in April.