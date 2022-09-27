‘Ovalining’ your lips – the hottest new trend explained

“Ovalining” your lips is the latest beauty trend in the TikTok community.

Users are calling for beauty fanatics to stop over-lining their lips, and instead try the new trend, which will help you make your pout look fuller.

To start, you need to bring the “foundation lips” back and cover your lips with foundation or concealer to start with as blank a canvas as possible.

Taking a lip liner, mark two lines in the centre of your lips, just above your cupid’s bow and just below your lower lip, to mark how over-lined you want your lips to be.

Next, draw an oval connecting the two lines to each other, which should sit in the centre of your lips.

At this stage, your cupid’s bow should look as if it’s non-existent.

Using your lip lip liner, fill in the remainder of your lips following your natural lip line.

Use a lipstick, and a lighter lipstick/gloss in the centre of the lips, intensifying the full pout look.