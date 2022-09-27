‘Ovalining’ your lips – the hottest new trend explained

“Ovalining” your lips is the latest beauty trend in the TikTok community.
Users are calling for beauty fanatics to stop over-lining their lips, and instead try the new trend, which will help you make your pout look fuller.
Read more about how to achieve the look:
To start, you need to bring the “foundation lips” back and cover your lips with foundation or concealer to start with as blank a canvas as possible.
Taking a lip liner, mark two lines in the centre of your lips, just above your cupid’s bow and just below your lower lip, to mark how over-lined you want your lips to be.
Next, draw an oval connecting the two lines to each other, which should sit in the centre of your lips.
@froartistry AHH OBSESSED!!! Ib @katiahaek 💋💋💋 #makeup #ovallining #overlining #howtobeauty #fyp #makeupforbeginners @charlottetilbury ♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men
At this stage, your cupid’s bow should look as if it’s non-existent.
Using your lip lip liner, fill in the remainder of your lips following your natural lip line.
Use a lipstick, and a lighter lipstick/gloss in the centre of the lips, intensifying the full pout look.
@jawarshere Youre prolly lookin at me but im just looking st my lips #poutylips #ovallining #ovalliningtechnique #sirenlips #lipcombo #lipgloss #rarebeautylipliner ♬ Carrying Your Love – David Morris