Makeup artist reveals how she achieved Jess Redden’s stunning bridal look

Jess Redden married Irish rugby star Rob Kearney earlier this month.

The couple, who got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2019, tied the knot at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

The bride wore a gorgeous Pronovias gown from The White Room in Mullingar, and wore her hair tied back in a curly, low ponytail.

Makeup artist Michelle Treacy did Jess’ makeup for her big day, and has since revealed what products she used to achieve the beautiful bridal look.

To achieve her natural, glowing skin, Michelle used NARS Longwear Radiant Foundation in shades ‘Stromboli’ & ‘Barcelona’, Charlotte Tilbury’s Wonder Glow, and MAC Cosmetic’s Natural Radiance Primer and Studio Fix Powder.

She also used Sculpted By Aimee’s Brighten Up ‘Golden’, ‘Complete Cover Up’ 4.0, Cream Luxe medium/dark, the Sculpted x Tara cream blush, Liquid Lights Gilded Glow and Deluxe Bronzer.

To achieve Jess’ sultry smokey eyes, Michelle used Sculpted By Aimee’s Sultry Stories eyeshadow palette, MAC’s Blacktrack liner and Costa Riche pencil liner, and Ardell Beauty’s Demi Wispies lashes.

On her brows, Michelle used Soap Brows and Benefit’s Precisely brow pencil.

And finally, for Jess’ perfect nude lip, Michelle used Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lipstick and liner.