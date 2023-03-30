Ad
HomeBeauty

Latest Posts

Love Island’s Samie shares tutorial for her slicked-back low ponytail

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Samie has shared a tutorial for her slicked-back low ponytail.

The 22-year-old placed third on the latest series of Love Island alongside her boyfriend Tom Clare.

Meanwhile Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad finished fourth, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall placed runners-up, and Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan were crowned the winners of the winter 2023 series.

From Lifted Entertainment

Samie took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her super easy tutorial, writing: “My go-to quick slick back low pony. Best to do it when it’s hair wash day but you can’t be arsed.”

The 22-year-old started by brushing her hair out.

Next, the reality star sprayed the L’Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Moisturising For Dehydrated Hair on her roots.

Using a brush, Samie pulled half of her hair straight back, and left the front section in a middle parting.

From Lifted Entertainment

Samie then swept the front pieces into a ponytail, leaving the middle parting visible.

Using a backcombing brush, the 22-year-old slicked all of her hair down in place and securing with a bobbin.

The Love Island star finished her look by adding a little bit more of the L’Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Moisturising For Dehydrated Hair and locking it in place with some hairspray.

Watch Samie’s full tutorial here:

@samieelishiMy go-to quick slick back low pony!✨🐴 The best to do when its hair wash day but you really cant be asked!😂

♬ All I Want Is You – Disco Lines

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us