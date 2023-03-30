Love Island’s Samie shares tutorial for her slicked-back low ponytail

Samie has shared a tutorial for her slicked-back low ponytail.

The 22-year-old placed third on the latest series of Love Island alongside her boyfriend Tom Clare.

Meanwhile Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad finished fourth, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall placed runners-up, and Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan were crowned the winners of the winter 2023 series.

Samie took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her super easy tutorial, writing: “My go-to quick slick back low pony. Best to do it when it’s hair wash day but you can’t be arsed.”

The 22-year-old started by brushing her hair out.

Next, the reality star sprayed the L’Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Moisturising For Dehydrated Hair on her roots.

Using a brush, Samie pulled half of her hair straight back, and left the front section in a middle parting.

Samie then swept the front pieces into a ponytail, leaving the middle parting visible.

Using a backcombing brush, the 22-year-old slicked all of her hair down in place and securing with a bobbin.

The Love Island star finished her look by adding a little bit more of the L’Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Moisturising For Dehydrated Hair and locking it in place with some hairspray.

Watch Samie’s full tutorial here: