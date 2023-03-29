Love Island’s Samie shares her step by step makeup routine

Samie Elishi has shared her step by step makeup routine.

The 22-year-old placed third on the latest series of Love Island alongside her boyfriend Tom Clare.

Meanwhile Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad finished fourth, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall placed runners-up, and Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan were crowned the winners of the winter 2023 series.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Samie shared her full makeup routine – which was highly requested.

The Love Island star prepped her skin with the No7 Radiance+ Vitamin C Daily Brightening Moisturiser.

Adding a bit of glow to the skin, the 22-year-old went in with the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer.

Concealing under her eyes and blemishes she wanted covered, Samie used the Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer.

For foundation, Samie used the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, and contoured her face with a darker shade in the Revolution Eye Bright Concealer.

To set it all in place, the 22-year-old used the Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder.

Samie filled her eyebrows in with the Benefit POWmade Brow Pomade, and then went in with the Benefit 24 Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel to set everything in place.

Next, the reality star added a bit of warmth back into her face with the MUA Bronzed Perfection Matte.

For eyeshadow, Samie dipped into the Huda Beauty Rich Nude Obsessions Palette.

After curling her eyelashes, the Love Island star added some definition with the NARS Climax Mascara.

Samie then used the Huda Beauty Life Liner Duo Pencil & Liquid Eyeliner in her waterline.

Finishing her complexion, the 22-year-old added some life back into her face with the Benefit Crystah Strawberry Pink Blush, and later added some faux freckles using the Benefit POWmade Brow Pomade.

After using what looked to be a MAC Lip Pencil in the shade Whirl, Samie went in with the Fenty Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Luminizer Cool Heart’d.

The Love Island star set her makeup in place with the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray.

Finishing her look, Samie put a small amount of the Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder under her eyes, preventing her mascara and eyeliner transferring onto her skin.

Watch Samie’s full makeup routine here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)