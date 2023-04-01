Love Island’s Olivia shares tutorial for her signature half up half down hairstyle

Olivia Hawkins has shared her tutorial for her signature half up half down hairstyle.

The ring girl struck up a romance with Casa Amor bombshell Maxwell Samuda during her time in the Love Island villa.

However, the pair have become the second couple to “split” within just weeks of the final, per The UK Sun.

Earlier this week, Olivia took to TikTok to share a highly requested tutorial for her signature hairstyle.

The actress sectioned off the front section of her hair, and used a hair gel to slick back the rest of her hair.

She slicked the top section of her hair into place using a backcombing brush, and secured it with a bobbin.

Olivia then removed the clip from the front section of hair and used a curling wand to create a bouncy wave.

Olivia then backcombed and used hairspray in the front section to give it volume.

The 27-year-old used hairspray before curling the remainder of her hair – including her ponytail.

Check out her full tutorial here: