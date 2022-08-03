Irish makeup artist Ciara Ryan shares genius fake tan hack

It’s almost time for Tan Thursday, and Irish makeup artist Ciara Ryan has shared a genius fake tan hack.

The former First Dates Ireland star, who has over 207.5K followers on TikTok, applies baby powder all over her body after applying her tan to stop it from transferring onto her clothes and bed sheets.

Taking to TikTok to share the hack, the Dubliner wrote: “Hot girls set their tan before going to bed.”

One follower commented on the post: “Oh my god.., TODAY years old… not me spinning round in circles naked trying to dry it before I get into bed 😂😂”

Another wrote: “Omfg this is such a hack!!!!! 😳😳😳😳”, while a third penned: “Explain this witch craft immediately 🙌🏽❤️”

Ciara replied: “It sets the tan so it isn’t sticky and doesn’t transfer as much.”

“Tanning Thursdays are going to become so much easier,” she added.