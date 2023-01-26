Influencer Sophie Murray shares ‘genius’ Dyson Airwrap hack

Influencer Sophie Murray has shared a “genius” hack for those with a Dyson Airwrap.

The best-selling hair tool has exploded in popularity over the past few years, as its engineered to curl, smooth and dry hair without extreme heat.

Now, Sophie has discovered a new way to use the Dyson Airwrap, which will give you curls that will last all day.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Dublin native revealed how she quickly pin curled her hair by placing a velcro roller around the Dyson’s curling barrel before use.

After the velcro roller is put in place, Sophie added a pin before moving on to the next section.

Once she successfully pin curled her whole head of hair, she spritzed the rollers with some hairspray before letting the curls set.

The result left Sophie with a beautiful bouncy blow dry, looking like she just stepped out of a salon.

In the comment section, Sophie’s followers praised her “genius” and “revolutionary” hack.

Pippa O’Connor commented, “Defo trying that one 👏🔥,” while Nia Gallagher wrote, “OMG GOING TO TRY THIS RIGHT NOW!!😍”

The Dyson Airwrap has flown off the shelves since it launched in 2018, but it doesn’t come cheap…

A brand new Dyson Airwrap will set you back €549.99, but you can get a refurbished Dyson Airwrap for €100 less from the Dyson Outlet on eBay.ie.

Earlier this year, they launched the official Dyson Outlet on eBay.ie, which is stocked with refurbished items that are almost-new, and have a cheaper price tag.

From their much-loved vacuum cleaners to their popular air purifiers and hair care tools, you can shop over 50 Dyson products right now for a fraction of their original cost.

All the refurbished items have either been sold by Dyson and returned unused, or have incurred minor cosmetic damage during handling.

Every product comes with a warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee, and will have passed a detailed inspection by Dyson engineers before entering the eBay outlet store.

The products are also thoroughly cleaned, and come with all required cables and accessories – so they’re sold practically brand new.