How to protect your skin this summer

A heatwave is on the way, with temperatures set to soar up to 20°C across the country in the coming days.

Most people living in Ireland have fair skin which burns easily and tans poorly, so we are particularly vulnerable to UV damage, premature aging and skin cancer.

Here are five ways you can protect your skin this summer:

Apply and reapply sunscreen regularly

Did you know you should be wearing SPF every day, all year round, no matter what the weather?

Even when the sun is not shining, you are is being exposed to harmful UVB and UVA rays on the daily, and SPF can protect your skin from both.

For day-to-day use, choose a sunscreen with SPF of at least 30, and go for a higher one if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

You should apply SPF to your face and any other areas of exposed skin every single morning, and reapply it every couple of hours for maximum protection.

Apply your SPF before putting on your makeup. While some makeup products contain SPF, it is still important to put a suncream on underneath it to ensure your skin is fully protected.

For an SPF to wear under your makeup, we recommend the Sculpted By Aimee Beauty Base Protect SPF 50 All In One Moisturising Primer.

For an everyday SPF to add to your morning skincare routine, we love the Elave Daily Skin Defence SPF45, which is suitable for all skin types.

Another great, high protection SPF for your face is the NUXE SUN Melting Cream with SPF50, which is also suitable for all skin types.

The Riemann P20 products are great for long-lasting protection from the sun, and it is also water resistant to keep you protected when you take a dip in the pool to cool off during your summer holidays.

Don’t forget to apply an SPF product to your lips also, such as a lip balm containing sun protection.

Image Skincare’s daily defense lip enhancer is a hydrating lip complex with SPF 15 protection, perfect for everyday use.

Make sure to regularly top up your sunscreen throughout the day to avoid burning.

Avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm

The sun’s rays are at their strongest between 10am and 4pm, so you should try to stay out of the direct sun during these hours.

You can still be outdoors and enjoy the warm weather, but try spending some time in the shade to protect your skin.

Also make sure to regularly check your skin during this time period, reapplying sunscreen to all exposed areas.

Wear sunglasses and a hat

Protect your eyes from the sun’s glare by wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Sunglasses that block UV rays are a bit more pricy than your regular shades from Penneys, but they are a worthwhile investment as they protect the skin around your eyes from premature aging.

You also need to protect your scalp from the sun, as it is one of the first parts of your body that will burn if you’re not careful. A big sun hat can also keep your face shaded from the sun, and help prevent wrinkles.

Drink Lots of Water

Drinking plenty of water is very important when it comes to the health of your skin.

In the summer months, the intense sun rays and heat dry out your skin more than usual, making it even more essential to stay hydrated.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin glowy and your body healthy!

You can even jazz up your water in the summer months with some cucumber, mint or lemon to make it extra tasty.

Wear Fake Tan

False tan is an extremely effective way of getting that beautiful bronzed look, without the harmful rays from the sun.

Instead of spending hours sunbathing and risking damaging your skin, apply a fake tan to your skin the night before your beach day, rinse it off the next morning and then apply your SPF all over.

You’ll be gorgeous and golden, while also keeping your skin protected.