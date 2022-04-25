How to create the perfect no-makeup look

While it’s always fun to get dolled up with a full face of makeup, sometimes there are days when you want to look and feel your best without putting on tons of products.

The ‘no-makeup’ makeup look is popular among celebrities and influencers, and it’s an easy way to feel good in your skin while showing off your authentic features.

Here are eight steps to achieve the perfect no-makeup look:

1. Prep your skin

To nail the no-makeup makeup look, you’ll need to have a strong skincare routine.

Make sure to cleanse, tone, moisturise and prime your skin to visibly reduce pores and get a smooth, even base.

Taking the steps to clean your skin is essential to achieving a no-effort, flawless makeup look.

2. Ditch the foundation

Skipping foundation will allow for a more quick and simple look.

However, if you think you still need a light layer of face makeup, look for a foundation that has sheer to light coverage.

If you want the no-makeup look, it’s important to keep your complexion looking natural and to let the texture of your skin shine through.

3. Conceal correctly

Concealer is the secret weapon of the no-makeup makeup look.

Using concealer to strategically cover up any blemishes will brighten up your complexion and lift up your face.

Be sure to find the right concealer shade match, and use a small, flat brush to apply it on any blemishes or dark spots. Apply a small amount under your eyes and blend it with your fingers for a natural effect.

Add some setting powder on your T-zone and under the eyes to set everything in place.

4. Add some blush

Adding the tiniest amount of blush to the apples of your cheeks will give your skin a natural flush.

If you want to look extra sun-kissed, apply a light layer of a warm-toned blush across your nose.

Adding blush will also add some dimension to your face for the perfect effortless look.

5. Illuminate your face

Sparkly highlighters are a no-no for this au naturel look.

The key is to use a liquid highlighter or a strobing cream on the high points of your face.

This will add a beautiful, natural-looking glow to your complexion and create a dewy shine.

6. Go easy on the eyes

Keep the eye makeup simple and to a minimum.

If you want eye makeup, use a pink or cream eyeshadow shade on your eyelids and blend it with your fingers. Next, use a brown eyeliner to prevent the look from being over-the-top (or don’t use eyeliner at all).

Mascara will add a little oomph to your lashes ⁠— don’t use fake eyelashes.

Finally, use an eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows for a full, natural look.

7. Aim for a soft lip look

Keep your lip makeup soft by applying a cream lipstick in a shade as close to your natural lip colour as possible.

Test out different shades to find your match, and then top it off with some lip balm to hydrate your lips.

8. Mist away

Finally, add a few spritzes of your favourite setting spray to lock in the look and give your complexion a refreshing boost.

It can be smart to carry a small setting spray with you during the day if your skin needs a little helping hand.