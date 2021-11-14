How To Cleanse According To A Skincare Expert

Globally qualified advanced aesthetician Caroline Hirons released her new book ‘Skincare: The New Edit’ earlier this week.

Following the success of her first book ‘skinCARE: The ultimate no-nonsense guide’, the bestselling author is sharing more top tips on looking after your skin in her highly anticipated second book.

In the book, Caroline covers topics such as SPF, Black Skin, ‘maskne’, menopausal and perimenopausal skin, and also offers brand and product recommendations.

The 51-year-old has shared an exclusive extract from the book with Goss.ie, revealing how to cleanse your skin.

Caroline writes: “Cleansing is by far the most important step of your routine. If you are consistently ‘cleansing’ with wipes (aka moving the dirt around your face) and then applying a really expensive serum or moisturiser on top, you are wasting your money. And your time.”

“‘Double cleansing’ may be something that you are doing already in the evenings, this is just what I call it. Essentially, if you are using more than one product to remove your makeup in the evenings, you are double cleansing.”

“For example, if you remove your eye makeup with a micellar water or eye makeup remover before you cleanse, that is your first cleanse. You follow with a proper cleanser to remove everything else. That was your second cleanse.”

“NOTE: a micellar water is not your second cleanse. Stop that nonsense. Let’s be clear on something – there is no double cleansing in the mornings. Wake up, cleanse once, you’re good to go. You have no makeup or SPF to remove. Crack on.”

“There is a trend for 60-second cleansing, meaning you apply all your cleanser, massage it around for 60 seconds, and remove. And you only do this once. That’s fine if you want to do it in the mornings, but for the evening? I’m not a fan.”

“If you are wearing makeup and SPF it is far less irritating to the skin to do two quicker cleanses than one long one. Loosen and remove the topical makeup/SPF with your first cleanse and clean your skin with the second one.”

For your first cleanse, Caroline recommends using eye-makeup removers, micellar waters, greasy balms, cleansing creams (preferably thicker ones with a good oil content), and oils.

For the second cleanse, the skincare expert advices that you use your most expensive cleansing product, including a good cleansing balm, cleansing milks, cleansing gels (without SLS), cleansing creams, cleansing clays, and cleansing oils.

She writes: “That is really all there is to it. The important part is to remember to cleanse properly every single day without fail.”

Caroline recommends the following products for cleansing your skin:

Beauty Pie Japanfusion™️ Pure Transforming Cleanser or Plantastic™️ Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm

Clinique Take The Day Off™️ Cleansing Balm

Deviant Cleansing Concentrate

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm

Joanna Vargas Vitamin C Face Wash

Jordan Samuel Skin The After Show Treatment Cleanser for Sensitive Skin

OSKIA Renaissance Cleansing Jelly

Plenaire Rose Jelly Gentle Makeup Remover

Tata Harper – all her cleansers!

The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm

Caroline’s book Skincare: The New Edit is out now, and is available to buy here.