How to achieve the perfect ‘fluffy brows’

The fluffy brows trend is here to stay, and we spoke to a celebrity brow artist about how to perfect the look.

Sarah Amelia Fogg is the founder of Brows by Sarah, and she has shared her top tips for achieving a full and natural brow that will help define your face.

She said: “My favourite look is fluffy brows and I’ve spent years perfecting the perfect natural but fluffy brow. They are all the rage this year and here’s hoping they stay for a long time too!”

“My first tip is to brush your brows up – this is the key to getting that fluffy texture to the brow. I also recommend using a clean brush or spoolie to do so and really work them up to give as much volume as you can.”

“If you find that the brows are a bit sparse at this stage, then take the time to fill in the gaps – this again will add to the full and fluffy look. You can use a strong clear gel that lifts, fixes & sculpts brows and can also use a brow mascara with the colour that suits you.”

“Always follow the direction your brows naturally take as you fill in any hairs. When using the wand or a clear gel, focus mostly on the area that needs defining the most – keep the front of the brow fluffy and not too full of product.”

Sarah added: “It’s important to remember that our brows are extremely personal – it’s not ‘one size fits all’. We all have different needs and, of course, certain shapes and colours suit different faces.”

“When styling your brows, you want to follow the natural arch of your brow at all times and keep the bulb of the brow super soft getting stronger towards the tail, this will result in the most natural looking brow that is the best shape for your face.”

“I’d also recommend picking a colour that is a shade or two lighter than the natural colour of your brows. If you like the defined look, go for one shade slightly darker. Try to avoid overextending the tail end of your eyebrow, as this can draw your face down.”

“Also avoid an arch that is too pointy or over-exaggerated and instead focus on a simple and smooth curve – essentially, less is more.”

Check out Sarah’s brow products here.