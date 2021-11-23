How To Achieve An ‘Instant Facelift’ Using Viral Makeup Hack

Millions of people have been trying out the viral ‘instant facelift’ makeup hack on TikTok.

With just a few products, you can create a lifting illusion to your eyes, cheekbones, and corners of your mouth – all without going under the knife!

Makeup artist and skincare specialist Molly Thompson-Tubridy spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about the popular beauty trend – explaining how to recreate it yourself and what products she recommends using.

She said: “The key trick to remember with this routine is to keep your products high up on your face. Cream products are also great for achieving this look. Once you have applied your CC cream/foundation, the next step is concealer.”

“For this I recommend a concealer lighter than your skin tone, this will help to highlight the parts of the face we want to pop out. I recommend NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, it’s not too thick so putting it under your eyes will not leave it looking cakey!”

“Apply the concealer under the eye and in an upwards motion from the outer corner of your eye towards your temple. Gently blend this out with your fingers or a beauty blender. Always focus your movements upwards. Continue applying your concealer in the regular areas (T-zone, cupids bow etc)”

The next step is contouring. Molly said: “I recommend a cream contour, the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand has the perfect coverage and blends with the other products seamlessly.”

“Dot this product slightly higher up on your cheekbones rather than in the hollow area under. This helps with the illusion by bringing the cheekbones up gently.”

“With either a sponge or a light tapered brush, gently blend upwards towards the tip of your ear. You can also bring it slightly up the temple but remember not to be too heavy-handed with this product, you can always add more!”

Next up is blush. Molly explained: “For this, I use Glossier Cloud Paint, it is a perfect pigmented cream that spreads generously on the skin without moving other products around.”

“Using your fingers, dot the product on the top of your cheekbones, starting right under where your brow ends under the outer corner of your eye. With a dabbing motion, blend the product up towards your temples almost in a C shape around your eye.”

Molly continued: “The final step, applying the highlight/ This goes almost on top of the blush but not too close to the eye. You are creating the illusion that your cheekbones are higher up and popping the highlight right will finish this off perfectly!”

“My top liquid highlighters are Benefit Cosmetics High Beam or Glossier Haloscope highlight. Both have the perfect iridescent shine that I am obsessed with!”

“Set with powder – I use the Airspun translucent loose powder. I find it easier to set makeup with a loose powder and a fluffy brush because you are not eliminating the shine (which happens a lot with pressed powder), you are just making sure it stays put!”

“To finish off this look, I like to go in with a powder highlight to make sure the look pops! My go-to is Illamasqua highlighter in Deity.”

For a tutorial on how to achieve the ‘instant facelift’, check out Molly’s Instagram highlights for a step-by-step routine.