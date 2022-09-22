Hailey Bieber’s ‘glazed donut’ nails get an autumnal upgrade

Hailey Bieber’s viral “glazed donut” nails have gotten an autumnal upgrade.

Fans frenzied over the original nail trend after the model debuted her stunning pearl nails at the Met Gala earlier this year.

Talented nail artist Zola Ganzorigt has now recreated Hailey’s autumnal take on the style – “chocolate glazed donut” nails.

Zola starts by using the OPI Stay Strong GelColor Base Coat, which she cures for 30 seconds under LED light.

Next, she mixes Daisy Nail Designs gel colours in the shade Coffee Bean and Spiced Brown with OPI’s GelColour Stay Shiny Top Coat, which she cures for 60 seconds.

The nail artist follows this will a coat of OPI’s GelColour Stay Shiny Top Coat, which she cures for 60 seconds; then wipes down the nails with an alcohol pad.

@haileybieber I know we’re tired of my constant color switch up but… the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall 🤤🤎🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩 @zolaganzorigt ♬ original sound – jex

Zola applies OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can to her nails using a disposable eye shadow applicator, and cleans off the excess powder with a fluffy brush.

She finishes the look with another layer of OPI’s Stay Shiny Top Coat, which she cures for a further 60 seconds.

The result is a stunningly shiny, autumnal nail design for everyday wear.

