Hailey Bieber’s “glazed donut” nails are the summer’s hottest new beauty trend.

The model debuted the pearl nails at the Met Gala earlier this year, and EVERYONE has been recreating it.

The nail tech behind the look, Zola Ganzorigt, created a tutorial on TikTok for others to create the “glazed donut nails”.

Zola starts by using the OPI Stay Strong GelColor Base Coat, which you can buy at Capital Hair and Beauty for €22.45 here.

The celebrity nail artist then uses the OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Funny Bunny, which you can also buy at Capital Hair and Beauty for just €6.80 here.

She then uses the OPI Stay Shiny GelColor Top Coat, which is available here for €22.45.

And finally, to up the glazed finish, she uses OPI Chrome Nail Effect Powder in Tin Man Can.